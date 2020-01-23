With this program you can quickly and easily switch to your new home in a few weeks

advertisement

Selling your home is often tedious. The average selling time in Manchester is around 90 days.

Now it can take weeks for you to sell your current property with this new sales tool.

With the EasyMove option, Elan Homes offers a way to speed things up so you can quickly and easily move to a brand new home in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in South Manchester.

Available for real estate in Derwent Court, a small suburb between Chorlton and West Didsbury, the incentive offers sellers a lifeline.

Marie Morris, sales manager at Elan Homes in the north, explains: “January is all about a new beginning. This is confirmed by the fact that it is one of the busiest phases for the housing market.

“What better way to change your lifestyle than moving home?

“But while people want to live at Derwent Court, there is a fear that they will miss something with those who offer property for sale.”

“On average, customers who use our EasyMove program secure a buyer for their old home within three weeks.

“It could be the solution that speeds up the selling and buying process and makes the difference between skipping and moving to a brand new home.”

The elegant kitchen in Derwent Court

How does EasyMove work?

As the name suggests, EasyMove should make moving to a brand new Elan Homes property easy and uncomplicated.

There is no correlation to the value of the Elan Homes property sold or bought.

The scheme can be used by downsizers, upsizers and people moving sideways.

Elan will ensure that your property is valued by independent real estate agents. Once you are satisfied with the valuation, Elan will appoint real estate agents to market your property.

You will be informed about inquiries and offers by the appointed representatives, who will organize the visits according to your wishes.

Once an acceptable offer has been received, you can reserve your brand new home at Derwent Court.

Elan will manage the chain for you in collaboration with the agents and lawyers.

You exchange contracts with your buyer and Elan Homes at the same time and Elan pays the broker’s fees in full.

The dining area in the open kitchen is very spacious

Which houses are there?

Derwent Court is just 6 km from the heart of Manchester and is a small suburb with 13 three-story houses, all of which offer unrivaled quality and beautiful interiors.

Derwent Court offers four bedroom houses in a selection of styles ranging from 1,498 square feet to 1,768 square feet.

Below is the Twyford estate with an open kitchen, dining and family room, practical cloakroom and integrated garage.

The lounge is on the first floor, along with the master bedroom and an en-suite bathroom.

The remaining three bedrooms and the family bathroom are on the top floor.

The price includes an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded wall and floor tiles, and upgraded wardrobes.

Marie Morris said: “Moving to a brand new home at Derwent Court is ideal.

“They are perfectly located in a sought after location with shops, restaurants and bars nearby and with easy access to Manchester city center.

“They are spread over three floors and make the best of the footprint – a big plus for those who are aware of their environmental impact.

“They are also much more energy efficient than older properties.”

There are four bedrooms in the Twyford property

A Twydord show house on Derwent Court is open from Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are seven house types to choose from, with current prices ranging from £ 474,995 to £ 549,995.

For up-to-date information on availability and prices, call 01618205198 or www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/derwent-court.

