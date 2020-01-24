With the terrifying flight simulator, people can experience what it is like to be in a plane crash

advertisement

A new super realistic attraction that will allow viewers to experience a plane crash will open next month.

The title FLIGHT is a theatrical performance combined with a high-tech simulator, and the organizers warn that it “is not recommended for people with a nervous mood”.

The internationally known travel experience takes place in a jet black 40-foot container, which was equipped as an exact replica of a Boeing 707.

As soon as the passengers are on board, they are immersed in complete darkness, while the binaural 360-degree sound and the sensory effects put every audience at the center of intense and annoying, evolving stories.

The theater project uses advanced sound experiences, realistic movements and rapid performances to immerse passengers in the lifelike and exciting 30-minute experience.

The simulation was developed by Darkfield, a company that works with technology and theater to create a comprehensive experience.

And according to their website, each experience has one of two results.

Her flagship FLIGHT Container “explores the multi-world interpretation of quantum mechanics” by guiding the audience “through two worlds, two realities and two possible results on their journey”.

“There are many worlds where this plane will land safely,” they added. “Neither heaven nor hell are insured. We are not responsible for your ultimate goal. “

The event already had three sold-out runs in Edinburgh with over 100,000 spectators, including thrill seekers in Australia and Mexico, and at the Latitude Festival in 2019.

FLIGHT will be part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity at the Lakeside Arts Center in Nottingham from February 15-23.

Tickets cost £ 8 and you can book online.

