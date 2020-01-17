With the new app for personal safety, friends can follow the return of users

advertisement

Kiwis who feel unsafe only on the street can let a friend walk ‘home’ through a new smartphone app.

The application, called AUT Safe, allows users to share their location, route and destination with someone they trust, who can keep an eye on them while they are on the move.

It works by sending the trusted person real-time GPS data from the user’s smartphone. The friend can then see them travel from A to B on Google Maps, which is integrated in the app.

While other programs, such as Google Maps and Snap Chat, have a number of similar options, AUT Safe has additional security features, such as an icon in the Friends Walk feature that users can tap to call emergency services immediately.

AUT University collaborated with the American company App Armor to develop AUT Safe after the university revised its health and safety procedures following the terrorist attacks in two Christchurch mosques last March.

Although the app was designed for university staff and students, AUT head of information officer Liz Gosling hoped that the technology could also benefit other people.

Especially the Friend Walk function “is useful for anyone who wants to feel a bit safer,” she said.

With the just released AUT Safe phone application, people can share their whereabouts with friends if they feel unsafe.

A survey of more than 8,000 New Zealanders showed that 55 percent of women felt unsafe walking, cycling or running in the dark in their environment. In Auckland that figure was almost 70 percent.

When the findings were published in September, Mei Kirkpatrick, Auckland, told Stuff that she was on the phone with her partner on her way home.

“You are always alert,” she said.

Another study from the University of Otago suggested that about a third of university students were sexually abused.

Women in Urbanism, co-founder of Aotearoa, Emma McInnes, said that general apps such as AUT Safe can be useful, provided they are easy to use, accessible, and part of a broader, proactive security strategy.

Although “generally it’s really cool,” such technology wasn’t a silver bullet to keep people safe on university campuses and beyond, she said.

“All campuses must pick up their game and show us how they do it”.

AUT Safe can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Emma McInnes of Women in Urbanism sometimes uses a similar function on Google Maps to share her location with her partner. (File photo)

