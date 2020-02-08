Finally, the coaching team for the Texas football program among the position coaches at Mark Hagen hired its final recruitment.

The final hiring to complete the coaching team’s sales in the Texas 2020 offseason was completed earlier this week. Head coach Tom Herman switched to co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen from Indiana Hoosiers to Texas.

Now that the Texas Longhorns football program has closed the last gap in their employees’ position coaches, Herman can now focus on building continuity before the spring camp. The Longhorns had their last break in position defensive trainer positions, but Hagen is a good choice that rounds everything up on the Forty Acres.

Hagen’s hiring of the Longhorns coaching team was officially announced earlier this week when Texas Football’s Twitter page released its welcoming words. He will also be an associated head coach under Herman at the Longhorns.

Hagen will train with Oscar Giles for the Longhorns line of defense. Herman takes the step back to two defensive coaches, as was previously the case in Texas. Giles has trained the Texan line of defense for the past three years.

During his time with the Indiana program, Hagen was the defensive line coach from 2016-2019. In addition, in 2018 and 2019 he was either an assistant or co-defensive coordinator at the Hoosiers. In 2011 and 2012, he was also the coordinator for special teams and defensive tackle trainers in Indiana.

Between 2013 and 2015, Hagen was a linebacker trainer and / or defensive tackle trainer for the Texas A&M Aggies between his last two positions on the Indiana coaching staff. From 2000 to 2010, Hagen was also assistant to the Purdue Boilermakers coaching staff in various functions.

The first position in college football coaching for Hagen came in 1992 with the Hoosiers as a graduate assistant. In the 90s and early 2000s, he worked his way up in college football coaching until he established himself as a solid assistant / positioner.

Texas fans should be curious what Hagen will bring to the Austin coaching staff. He is a good recruiter since Hagen made the only 2021 recruitment class in Indiana. One commitment to the Hoosiers is Elkhart Central’s weak three-star defense against Rodney McGraw.

Next: Take a closer look at 4 former longhorns in the 2020 NFL Combine

Indiana was solid in the trenches last season, allowing less than four yards per carry and just over 130 rush yards per game. They also had a fairly deep group in the top seven with seven players who all accumulated at least two sacks in the season. There were also 13 hoosiers, all of whom had lost at least three duels in 2019.