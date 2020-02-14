SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) – Aleksander Aamodt Kilde celebrated his first win of the season in a Super-G of the Men’s World Championship on Friday and sent the Norwegian to the top in both discipline and overall ranking.

Kilde drove on a shortened track with running times of less than one minute and finished the race 0.15 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Mauro Caviezel, who achieved his best career result. The German Thomas Dressen, who won a downhill on Thursday at the same location, was third, 0.31 behind.

“Difficult race, a long day. I am very happy now. First win of the season, that’s fantastic, ”said Kilde after his fourth career win and the first in 14 months. “It’s nice to be leading the overall and Super G World Championship, but winning the race is more important.”

The jury decided early in the morning to lower the starting gate, as snowfall and gusts were an issue in the upper part of the snow crystal course. However, strong winds persisted in the following hours and may make the conditions unsafe for the racers, leading to several delays.

Matthias Mayer, who led the Super-G classification before the race, missed a goal immediately after a jump and could not finish. The Austrian dropped back to fourth place overall and was 72 points behind Kilde with three remaining races. Caviezel and Kjetil Jansrud from Norway are in second and third place.

The five Super G races so far this season have all had different winners. Kilde already won the Super G season title in 2016.

In the overall standings, Kilde overtook Henrik Kristoffersen, who does not compete in downhill races. Kilde leads his Norwegian team-mate with 79 points, Alexis Pinturault with 100 points behind third place. The Frenchman finished sixth on Friday.

“Pinturault and Henrik are very constant in the technical events, so I have to do even more in the speed events,” said Kilde, who finished second in four races this season.

Travis Ganong was seventh for the sixth top 10 result of the season in the United States. Beat Feuz, who finished second in the downhill on Thursday, drove out in the same place where Mayer missed a goal.

The races in the Austrian Alps replaced the Olympic test events planned for Yanqing this weekend, but moved to China after a virus broke out.

The men’s world championship is slated to continue next week in Naeba, Japan, with a slalom and a GS.

