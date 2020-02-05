Advertisement

The pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has revised its NextGen account, which is aimed at university students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), with additional functions and advantages.

NextGen is a series of personal accounts tailored to the needs of young people who care for them and grow with them from adolescence to adulthood. The bank takes on an additional role in caring for these young people and provides tips on how they can shape their future. The additional benefits would give premium services to young account holders.

The UBA, which operates in 20 African countries, has launched NextGen Account to encourage young people to actively save and to teach them how to manage their money effectively while enjoying world-class services that are appropriate for their lifestyle.

Jew Anele, Group Head, Retail Banking, UBA, said the importance of teaching young people the culture of saving and financial discipline cannot be overstated, hence the importance the bank attaches to the account. “The NextGen account is our way of putting students in charge of their money so they can do more, especially at this critical stage in their lives with a free account,” said Anele.

“With the new NextGen account, students and NYSC members can take advantage of multiple benefits and opportunities, including multiple digital channels that make banking on their cell phones even more fun,” added the head of Retail Banking.

As an advantage, holders of the NextGen account can win pocket money, invite free of charge to first-class events and pay no fees for all transactions.

Group leader marketing Dupe Olusola, who also spoke about the revised NextGen account, said NextGen, which the bank says is more than just an account, will partner DRB LasGidi, a group of three to awaken young people’s interest in the offer.

“DRB LasGidi has proven to be a cultural founder and has pioneered the popular Alté movement, which promotes self-confidence and encourages young people to take on their individuality. As the face of the Alté subculture in Nigeria, DRB LasGidi is a perfect representation of the NextGen lifestyle with confidence and uniqueness, ”said Olusola.

Bolaji Ojodukan popularly known as BOJ, who spoke on behalf of DRB LasGidi, was enthusiastic about the partnership.

“Like most young people today, we were just ourselves. But now we have a movement and now our own bank; the Alté Bank of Africa, ”said BOJ.

