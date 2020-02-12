The Internal Revenue Service introduced a new payment option in 2016 that allows individuals to pay their taxes at participating retail chains in cash. However, according to a new report, fewer than 700 payments have been made annually since the option was provided.

The Treasury General Inspector for Tax Administration report found that through the partnerships set up by the IRS, retail and business taxpayers can make payments in more than 9,200 retail stores in 44 states. There is no cost to the IRS to provide this option. Taxpayers will be charged a fee of $ 3.99 per payment.

The cash option is available at participating PayNearMe payment locations (places like 7-Eleven and two other convenience store chains) in 44 states. PayNearMe is a private company that allows government agencies and corporations to accept cash payments in retail stores remotely.

The IRS started providing the cash option to make it easier for people without bank accounts to pay their taxes. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, there were 8.4 million households without a checking or savings account in the U.S. in 2017, according to TIGTA. “Some of these non-bank households may have to pay their taxes in cash,” the report said. “In addition, some taxpayers with a check or savings account may prefer to pay in cash. Until now, taxpayers could only pay in cash in a limited number of tax assistance centers. “

TIGTA has decided to test the cash option itself. Some of their own employees made cash payments to participating retailers and found that the payment option for the locations they visited was user-friendly and efficient. Taxpayers have to fill out an online application first, but TIGTA said that this is straightforward and requires information that is easily accessible to taxpayers, such as: B. Address and date of birth.

TIGTA employees simulated taxpayer experience by making 19 payments at 18 locations among the three participating retailers. The correspondence required for each payment was sent to the taxpayer in good time and all payments were posted to online tax accounts in good time.

Despite the utility of the program, relatively few cash tax payments were made in participating retail stores. Since the service was implemented, fewer than 700 payments have been made annually.

While the number of taxpayers who would prefer such a service is unknown, TIGTA has identified a number of reasons that could contribute to the low participation rate. First, taxpayers must scan a barcode in a participating retail store within seven calendar days of the barcode being issued. If it is not scanned within these seven days, the bar code expires and a new bar code must be issued before payment can be made. In 2018, more than 80 percent of the barcodes issued by the IRS expired. Second, the IRS does not routinely advertise or promote the cash payment option, so most taxpayers do not know that the option exists at all. While the external partnership increased the number of locations where taxpayers can pay with cash, TIGTA finally found that geographic coverage could be improved. For example, Mississippi has the highest percentage of non-bank households, but there is no participating retailer that accepts cash for tax payments.

TIGTA recommended that the IRS work with its external partners to add more retailers in underserved areas. It has also been suggested that the IRS consider extending or deleting the bar code expiration period to reduce the burden on taxpayers. The report also recommended that the IRS do more publicity to raise taxpayers’ awareness of the cash payment option and update their internal guidelines. The IRS approved two of the recommendations, but disagreed with the barcode recommendation, saying there is insufficient evidence that taxpayers are harmed under the current barcode directive.

An IRS official pointed out that the popularity of the cash option has increased in the past year. “The use of our cash payment option has historically been low since the program started in March 2016,” said Kenneth C. Corbin, commissioner of the IRS Wages and Investments Department, to the report. “However, we saw increased usage in 2019 as 675 payments were processed and more than $ 210,000 was received as of October 18, 2019, an increase in volume of more than 14 percent and an increase in US dollar of more than 11 Percent corresponds. This is a specific population that may have to pay in cash. “