The numbers paint a dark picture; There are over 40 million victims of modern slavery worldwide, 70% of whom are women and around 20% are minors.

To clarify the plight of the enslaved and exploited men, women and children, Cardinal Michael Czerny SJ, Undersecretary of State of the Department for Migrants and Refugees of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, will be held on Saturday evening in the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua in Rome ,

Cardinal Czerny spoke to the Vatican News Francesca Sabatinelli in front of the vigil, saying that February 8 was a day when everyone was invited to pray together for “renewing and strengthening our fight against trafficking in human beings”.

“We need mutual help, and we need God’s help in particular to open our eyes to what is going on around us and also to what is going on far away so that those who are trafficked can be liberated can be rehabilitated and start a new life with dignity and humanity. “

February 8 is also the feast of St. Bakhita, and the cardinal invited people to pray for their intercession, “for everyone involved in human trafficking.”

“We pray for the conversion of those who commit it and thank the members of our Church, especially the Sisters who lead the ministry, for the benefit of those who are trafficked,” he said.

As part of this weekend’s series of events, a march entitled “Together Against Trafficking in Human Beings” will take place on Sunday, starting at 10 am from Castel Sant’Angelo and ending at 12 pm local time on St. Peter’s Square.

The events are coordinated by Talitha Kum, the International Consecrated Life Network against Trafficking in Human Beings.

A social media initiative has also been launched, which is supported by the hashtag #PrayAgainstTrafficking.

Pope Francis launched World Day in 2015 and encouraged “those who want to help enslaved, exploited men, women and children to be […] the voice of these brothers and sisters who are humiliated in their dignity. “

In his prayer intent for February 2020, Pope Francis is calling on the world to hear the cries of migrants, many of whom are victims of criminal trafficking.

“We pray that the cries of our immigrant brothers and sisters, victims of criminal smuggling and trafficking, are heard and considered,” he says.