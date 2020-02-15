In the opening shot of what is expected to be a long and complex struggle, the Secretariat of the International Criminal Court was considered on Friday by dozens of requests for Amicus Curiae status (“friend of the court”) to determine whether the court in The Hague is responsible for the Investigation into suspected war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Numerous states, organizations, and world-famous lawyers have applied to participate in the trial, a hot potato that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda passed on to the judges before a decision was taken to open an investigation into an alleged crime by Israel and Hamas was committed.

Most of the countries that have asked to participate in the trial support Israel’s position – Australia, Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany and Hungary – according to which the court is not competent in these areas. Israel, which tends not to participate in the process to avoid legitimacy, needs all of the unofficial proxies it can muster.

For this reason, great efforts have been made to recruit friendly states, in particular important and relatively liberal countries such as Germany, in addition to the “immediate suspects”. The Palestinians, on the other hand, plan to represent themselves directly and have made less efforts to gather allies. They have the support of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, which has 57 member states.

A protester wears a crown outside the ICC during a demonstration asking the court to prosecute the Israeli army for war crimes on Friday, November 29, 2019, in The Hague, the Netherlands. Peter Dejong, AP

While Israeli and Jewish right-wing groups like Shurat Hadin have jumped on the bandwagon, Israeli leftist organizations are conspicuously missing, presumably due to the deterrent effects of attacks on them or because they concluded that their participation would serve no purpose.

The Israeli and Palestinian Bar Associations also submitted Amicus Curiae applications without claiming independence from their respective governments.

The Israeli team, led by the international prosecutor’s department, tried to recruit respected international law experts with a reputation as a relative liberal, and some have campaigned for Israel. Professor Eyal Benvenisti of Cambridge University, in his application for Amicus Curiae status, argues that the court cannot determine Israel’s territorial borders as long as they are controversial, and such an attempt would undermine its neutrality.

A similar position was held by a group of Israeli professors, including Robbie Sabel from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the former legal adviser to the State Department. Additional petitions have been filed with the court by Irwin Cotler, a senior lawyer and former Canadian Attorney General who is considered very pro-Israeli, and Prof. Stephen Rapp, a former senior U.S. State Department official.

Professor Richard Falk, emeritus professor of international law at Princeton University and former United Nations special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian Territories, argues that the jurisdiction of the court covers all areas that are occupied under international law. Prof. John Quigley, who examined the Palestinian question, argued that Palestine is a state.

Former U.S. diplomat Dennis Ross, who was Envoy to the Middle East from President Bill Clinton, said his expertise in the Oslo Accords allowed him to weigh up their contribution to the Palestinian Authority sovereignty in the areas – one of the controversial issues. The United States, which he once represented as an intermediary, does not recognize the authority of the court, which is in line with Washington’s increasingly separatist approach.

Two law firms, an Israeli and a Palestinian law firm, are also involved in this struggle after joining the political struggle without appearing to be independent of their governments.

Of all the applications filed before Saturday’s date, perhaps the most interesting was that of the judicial office for public defense, sometimes referred to as the ICC’s public defense attorney. It believes that it is not necessary to decide the question of jurisdiction in advance. Rather, this issue should be discussed in accordance with the charges. Why? To protect the rights of future defendants to raise issues during their legal proceedings.

This is because the ICC persecutes individuals, not states. International law experts say this could turn out to be a surprising position for the judges, who would pass the hot potato on to the prosecutor. In this case, no friend could block an investigation.