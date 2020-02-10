Give the occupants the chance to start over.



More than 11,000 inmates in Dubai were released when their debts were paid with 6.84 million donations from charities and philanthropists, the Dubai police said.

The initiative is part of the police’s humanitarian approach to empowering inmates to start afresh by providing the necessary support in collaboration with authorities, organizations and other members of the community.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, director of the General Police Department of Law Enforcement, said the Dubai Police’s annual programs, programs, and initiatives reflect the police’s strategy to make prisons a place of reformation, not punishment.

“With this in mind, we want to strengthen social responsibility to help inmates improve their conditions and solve their financial and social problems,” said Brigadier Al Shamali.