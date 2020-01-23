advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – According to researchers at the William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research, a glass jug is considered a “witch’s bottle” left behind by Union soldiers during the civil war under the median of Interstate 64 in York County.

Archaeologists found the bottle during an excavation in 2016 before VDOT broadened the Interstate 64 between exits 238 to 242.

“Union troops were probably charged with holding and repairing the fort if they had reason to expect Confederate attack,” said Joe Jones, director of the William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research (WMCAR). “They built a fortification, so we assumed they needed a place to store their nails and used a bottle.”

But later research revealed the real purpose of the bottle – a “witch’s bottle.”

The bottles ward off evil spirits, Jones told WM.edu.

“An affected person would bury the nail-filled bottle under or near his hearth, thinking that the heat of the hearth would activate the nails to break a witch’s spell,” a university article read. “Although nearly 200 witch bottles have been documented in Britain, fewer than a dozen have been found in the United States.”

“It’s a good example of how a singular artifact can speak volumes,” Jones said. “It really is a time capsule that represents the experience of civil war troops, a window directly back to what these guys went through while occupying this fort during this period.”

