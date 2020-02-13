Wishploitation horror is as sparse as it is different. leprechaun and desired MasterAs the most prominent examples in this lean subgenre, you wear grenades with sinister intentions. Other similar films are largely from W.W. Jacob’s “The Monkey’s Paw” dead space to Wish you, this short story gets a lot of kilometers. Then we have Richard Wenk‘S Wishcraft, perhaps the most unique adaptation of the bunch. While the clenched glove of the same name is missing, the threat “Be careful what you want” remains intact.

The short but nice teen slasher revival triggered by Scream had practically ended by 2002 Wishcraft, a film that people don’t remember much less. It delivers all the features of its predecessors – namely, a high school environment and a disguised killer – and yet offers an element that distinguishes it. This is of course the act of supernatural wish fulfillment.

All standard film cliques are present at the Martin Van Buren High School and are shown there. As the tension between the jocks and the goths contracts, the clever board (Michael Weston. Cherry Falls) and his best friend Howie (A. J. Buckley. The Forsaken) People are watching from the sidelines. They roll through their senior year without a group being able to name their own. Howie wants to be more social while Brett unexpectedly falls in love with classmate Samantha (Alexandra Holden. Mercilessly beautiful). She is friends with Brett, but it is clear that she only sees him as a tutor. That is, until Brett receives an anonymous gift totem with instructions saying that it will fulfill three wishes for its owner. In a curiosity shop, the owner identifies the property as a bull pizzle or, as the same man clearly explains – a centuries-old, mummified “bull dick”. Although technically not a monkey paw, it still works.

Brett immediately wishes Samantha to ask him to do the spring dance. To his and Howie’s astonishment, she invited him the next day. As confused as Brett is, imagine how Samantha’s current friend Cody (Hunter Ridley. Bring it on) must feel. The connection is short, which only leads to Brett repeating the same request – this time he emphasizes that things last “forever”. In the meantime, someone wearing a grotesque mask and black cloak takes off Board’s classmates one by one. Does this series of cruel murders have anything to do with the mystical Pizzle? All characters are “yes”.

Now it wouldn’t be a slasher without kills, would it? And on the whole Wishcraft does not disappoint. The villain gets more creative as the film continues. We have a simple butcher shop (beheading and stab wounds) as well as some intricate sequences with axes, a bowling ball and swordplay. Any chance of authentic tension is usually undermined by weak dialogue or humor. Nevertheless, the deaths are progressing wisely. The most deserving of it is the tortuous suspension of a character at a traffic light that defies logic. And when it comes to removing the mask, the murderer’s identity is a pleasant surprise. Pay attention to this exciting monologue, which is also a ridiculous motif.

The script is where the film hisses; Wishcraft struggles with competing rather than cooperating storylines. In this way, a significant portion of the film is devoted to the relationship between Brett and Samantha, which often feels creepy for reasons that became known later. The streamlining of this plot, the emphasis on the killer scenes and the removal of Howie’s irritating sidekicks would not only have resulted in a more acceptable runtime, but also in a better movie. Larry Katz’s letter never reached the height of his contemporaries. Still, the main characters here are unique and amusing, as long as you are okay with the stock they come from.

Wishcraft sits on a gimmick prepared for the outer chaos. Instead, the consequences that Brett faces from using the totem are tame and affect morale. If you ignore the fact that Brett never thinks of wishing the serial killer away, it’s almost lovely how youthful his actual desires are. However, his desire for Samantha to be his girlfriend also deprives her of her power. This makes it uncomfortable to see many of her scenes together that Samantha has no control over her actions. Howie of all people acts as a moral compass. He reminds his best friend of what he did to Samantha and then asks Brett to confess and give her the chance to make a conscious decision. It’s a little stain on a worrying design.

Wishcraft suits people like Urban legend and Valentine’s Day, two mainstream slashers from the same period, each of whom have found considerable cult followers. Above-average production values ​​and a tendency towards practical effects have a positive effect on the film. The cast included more familiar faces – with the exception of meatloaf and Zelda RubinsteinBoth of which are underutilized – more attention could have been guaranteed to the film. As it stands Wishcraft doesn’t completely improve a classic story. Richard Witk’s film is an enchanting mix of good, if not worn, ideas. It’s a shame that he didn’t stand a chance on the big screen, but as we all know with hidden gems, we can only hope that one day they’ll find a wider audience.