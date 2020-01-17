Wisconsin woman dies 2 hours after leaving ER due to long wait

advertisement

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – Before she died, Tashonna Ward posted on Facebook that she had been waiting for first aid for several hours and was told that it could be several hours.

She decided to go to an emergency clinic – but would never make it.

The 25-year-old would illuminate a room for her family.

“She made everyone laugh and smile, everyone loved her,” Yolanda Ward, Tashonna’s mother, told WITI.

On January 2, Tashonna texted her mother, saying that she was in pain and going to the emergency room.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report states that she arrived at Froedtert hospital just before 5 p.m. that day. Several tests were performed there – including an X-ray of the breast that showed abnormal enlargement of her heart.

After a few hours, the report says that Tashonna “felt like she was waiting too long,” even when she went to Facebook and wrote that “two to six hours were waiting.” Then she went to an emergency clinic.

The report states that she “collapsed near her vehicle.” After being rushed back to Froedtert, she was declared dead just before 9.30 p.m. The report mentioned “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as the direct cause of death.

“She was a good daughter, one of my best friends,” says Yolanda.

A Froedtert spokesperson has released this statement:

“The family is in mind and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.”

In the meantime, the family has hired a lawyer and hopes to prevent similar tragedies.

Yolanda Ward tells FOX6 News that her daughter worked in a day care center, loved the children she cared for, and says they also loved Tashonna. A fundraising for GoFundMe has started in her memory.

