SAN DIEGO – A winter storm comes from Northern Sunday and brings snow to the mountains and light to moderate rain to the rest of San Diego County until Monday evening.

The onshore winds will strengthen Sunday night and blow off the coast from Monday to Tuesday when the storm moves to the southeast. This comes from a forecast by the National Weather Service in San Diego.

For the rest of the week, the district will return to almost normal temperatures and another chance of light rain for the coming weekend, the NWS said.

“In cold air, this system can cause heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains, especially in the Big Bear area. Therefore, the winter storm clock was upgraded to a winter storm warning this morning, ”says the NWS forecast. “Areas above snow depth that will drop to between 3,500 and 4,000 feet tonight have the potential to get heavy snow on the eastern slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains, where about 15 inches are possible, possibly by one foot or more fall.”

Winter weather notices have also been released for the high desert, where 1 to 2 inches of snow will likely fall into Monday through Sunday evening. The mountains of San Diego and Riverside are likely to receive several inches of snow, the weather service said. Even a light layer of snow along Interstate 8 in San Diego County could interfere with the trip, they warned.

The rains will subside on Monday afternoon, with occasional showers that last until Monday night and intensify at dawn on Tuesday morning, when the storm moves east towards New Mexico on Tuesday, forecasters said.

“Calmer weather is still expected for Wednesday to Friday,” the forecasters said. “Another storm is still possible for the coming weekend, but forecasts at this point in time give very little confidence …”

