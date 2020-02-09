Chicago Blackhawks (25-21-8, seventh in the Central Division) against Winnipeg Jets (28-23-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks after Patrik Laine scored three goals in the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Senators.

The jets are 9-6-4 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has implemented 19.9% ​​of the Powerplay opportunities, scoring 33 Powerplay goals.

The Blackhawks are 6-7-3 against the rest of their division. Chicago has realized 15.2% of the Powerplay opportunities and has 25 Powerplay goals.

In their last encounter on January 19, Chicago won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMER: Kyle Connor leads the jets with 26 goals and has collected 56 points. Laine have scored a total of eight goals and two assists for Winnipeg’s last 10 games.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 41 assists and scored 66 points. Dominik Kubalik has scored eight goals and one assist in the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes, giving up 2.3 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.931.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes, giving up 2.9 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.910.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day after day (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

,