Hollywood’s biggest night is over and ends with a historic turmoil when Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite completes the Oscars winning streak and is the first non-English film to win the trophy for the best picture.

Other big winners of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix for Best Supporting Actor in Joker, Renée Zellweger for Best Supporting Actress in Judy and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress in Netflix’s Marriage History. Not to mention the winners that interest us the most: the stars who slaughtered on the red carpet and the moderators and actors who stole the show on the Oscar stage.

Here’s everything you missed at the 2020 Oscars.

It looks like actor awards are going into the Academy Awards, but anything can happen on Hollywood’s biggest night. Find out who wins out in surprisingly controversial categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, and get the big prizes with the full list of winners.

Before the show actually starts, we as nominees, moderators and performers can play fashion critics on the red carpet. Two-tone ensembles seemed to be the theme of the evening, but some A-listeners managed to make this memo work better than others. There were also a few, like Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who decided to make a statement with their red carpet, and we applaud them as we put together the best and worst stars at the Oscars.

Even the most dedicated award fans will tell you that watching the 92nd Annual Academy Awards every three and a half hours is a lot. We know that most of you would rather see the Oscars online (it’s funnier, less cumbersome, and there’s no advertising). The best way to do this is to use the best GIFs from the show. Here is a GIF summary of Oscars with the best speeches, funniest jokes, and breathtaking moments.

The Oscars were host-free for the second year in a row and were again better this time. Janelle Monáe’s musical number and a few minutes of jokes from Steve Martin and Chris Rock, the top presenters of the past, were more than enough to fill the room with energy and fun. The performance featured cameos from Billy Porter and Florence Pugh’s floral dress from Midsommar that Monáe wore during her rousing performance – and she managed to put a little social comment in the middle. Read the full review of the Oscars opening monologue.

Sun-Kyun Lee and Yeo-Jeong Jo, parasite

Haven’t you seen this year’s Oscar nominees yet? Would you like to know what it is about? We have done the footwork for you. Here’s your digital guide on when, where, and how to watch this year’s Oscar-nominated films.

Yes, that just happened! Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has just been awarded the Oscar for Best Picture and was the first film not to win in English in this category. Parasite won four of the six awards it was nominated for, the biggest transport of the night. It is the first South Korean film to win an Oscar and the first International Feature Film Award winner to be known as the best foreign language film so far. Read more about Parasite’s historic Oscar.

Joaquin Phoenix gave a lot of great speeches during this year’s award season as he collected his trophies on the way to an Oscar for Best Actor. On the night of Sunday, Phoenix again won for his work in Joker and made a speech about inequality, justice, compassion and more. Phoenix used his speech to make a statement about the culture of the demolition and to pay tribute to his late brother River. Read Joaquin Phoenix’s entire acceptance speech about the Best Actor Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish sang a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” when the producers, actors, authors and other members of the film business who passed away last year rolled over the canvas and it was an incredibly emotional tribute. Watch Billie Eilish’s Oscars In Memoriam appearance here.

As one of the nominees for the best original song, Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown” obviously made an appearance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was hearing so many voices on the Idina Menzel stage. In a great allusion to Frozen’s international success and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also said that Elsa was on stage with Menzel to accompany her in the song. See Idina Menzel’s Oscar appearance here.

There was one of the most random – but also most welcome – surprises of all time at this year’s Oscars: an Eminem performance. Yes, Marshall Mathers decided to drop some bars at the award ceremony when he emerged from a trap door and performed a comprehensive performance of his award-winning 2003 hit by 8-Mile. Here’s why …

Brad Pitt has largely bypassed political statements in favor of self-denying jokes during this year’s award ceremony, but that changed during the Oscars on Sunday evening when he took the stage to accept his trophy for best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a sharp attack on Republican Senate …

Natalie Portman was not afraid to promote directors during the awards season, and she took it to a new level for the 92nd Academy Awards. In a fashionable move, Portman included the names of female directors in her outfit for the evening. What looks like buttons or intricate lace details on the lapels of Portman’s cloak are elegantly embroidered names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year’s ceremony.

Hair Love started with a Kickstarter campaign and ended with an Oscar win. The picture was awarded the Oscar for best animated short film on Sunday evening. Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed Hair Love, entered the film industry after leaving football in 2007 after playing for a number of teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. He dedicated the Oscar to Kobe Bryant, who won in the same category two years ago.

