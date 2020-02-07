Next weekend, the annual NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Chicago. In addition to the big game between the top stars of the league and the Dunk Contest, the celebrity game is another highlight. common and Chance the rapper were appointed captains of their respective teams for the entertaining competition.

The Chicago Tribune said earlier this week that the celebrity all-star game squad had been rolled out and it was announced that Chicago-based sports journalist Michael Wilbon and ESPN presenter Stephen A. Smith would call the games on or on bring few players into play.

Wilbon, who coaches the home team, will have Common, Hannibal Burress and Jidenna. Smith will have a chance, Quavo and Lil Rel Howery. Quentin Richardson, who has a career after retiring as a podcaster, will also play in Wilbon’s squad. He’ll take on his Knuckleheads podcast partner Darius Miles, who is suitable for Smith.

On paper, the advantage goes to the home team, as Common has proven that he can shoot the Queen Latifah film Just Wright. But people should know that despite his slim figure, Quavo isn’t a bitch on the court.

Check out the full roster courtesy of the Tribune.

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper

Quavo (rapper)

Taylor Bennett (rapper)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago P.D.”)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (former Bears defensive device)

Marc Lasry (Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (Head of Marketing 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Team Wilbon (home)

Captain: Common (rapper)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, band leader “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”)

Jose Andres (Head Chef)

Famous lot (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA, DePaul and Young player)

Photo: Getty