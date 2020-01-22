Windy City Smokeout 2020 announces Fiery Music Lineup

advertisement

Nothing says summer in Chicago like a hearty mix of sunshine, whiskey and country music! And yes, all of this will take place at this year’s Windy City Smokeout, which takes place just a few steps from the legendary United Center from July 10th to 12th.

This year, the headliners Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and the current country hotshot Jon Pardi will be there. Other artists at the weekend festival include Morgan Evans, Ryan Hurd, Riley Green and Cody Johnson.

The special thing about this event is of course the food! For eight years, Windy City Smokeout has not only offered the best country music but also the best barbecue. Some of the legendary places to sell their goods on the asphalt of the United Center are 17th Street BBQ, Peg Leg Porker and Sam Jones BBQ. There will also be a healthy dose of newbies, including Slab Barbecue from Los Angeles and Meat Mitch from Kansas City.

“We’re excited to bring Windy City Smokeout back for the eighth time with our most impressive lineup of music to date,” said event co-founder Ed Warm in a press release on Tuesday (January 21), and finest craft beer from across the country does that this year’s festival is an essential summer event. “

