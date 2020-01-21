advertisement

There is a moment of five years. Support for Windows 7 was officially discontinued on January 14th. Although not every company has completed the migration to Windows 10, IT teams need to focus on the operating system – and this means big changes in how it works.

“Put it and forget it” is done. At the same time, the pain of migrating thousands of endpoints to a completely different operating system is being replaced by a new method of ongoing life cycle management.

advertisement

We have entered the Windows era as a service. This is not just smart marketing, but a real change in the way new Windows features are introduced and updates are implemented. Basically, new functions and monthly security updates have to be provided twice a year for this model. Feature updates also receive continuous quality updates over a period of 18 or 30 months, replacing what has previously taken place over several years. The new model leads to a continuous rollout of Windows through internal tests.

As with any major change, Windows has advantages and disadvantages as a service. Let’s dive in.

benefits

Windows as a Service officially makes Windows 10 the last operating system companies ever need to install. I know more than a few companies that are suffering from migration problems and will be thankful for them alone.

In addition, such an aggressive schedule for new releases helps companies use a relatively up-to-date version of the operating system without being too far behind in system updates. With the monthly quality updates, Windows 10 corrections and functional improvements are implemented consistently. This could significantly improve system hygiene and sustainably strengthen the endpoints. While this is not a substitute for an organization’s monitoring and vulnerability management, it does require that the systems do something that is what they should be, and that it is supported.

Microsoft has also learned from SaaS models that service delivery can be very dynamic, making it faster and more flexible than ever to respond to changes in the landscape, new business requirements, and security threats. In addition, the company took advantage of the model with other products, so it was only a matter of time before the operating system – the product on which the company was founded – received similar treatment. As such, Microsoft is being pushed to drive innovation faster, keeping the giant relevant in all business areas.

disadvantage

On the other hand, a number of concerns have arisen, including loss of control. In the past, companies could choose their preferred operating system version and decide when, what and how to update. Although Microsoft intends to keep companies informed, this aspect could be disruptive for teams.

Today, the entire lifecycle for companies who want to keep up with the times has shortened to 18 months, or for companies that simply don’t have the resources to keep up with 30 months. This is significantly shorter than with any previous version of Windows. Deployments can be slightly delayed, but not completely rejected, which means you have to periodically deal with feature releases and upgrades that your team doesn’t fix.

In addition, the resource requirements for Windows as a service are significant. This is a big concern for IT teams that are already understaffed. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds (73 percent) of IT staff feel they are too thin. Forcing a continuous rollout schedule for Windows can have serious consequences.

Windows as a Service also causes a deep fear of the unknown. IT team members are constantly wondering how the next version will work – or whether it will work. What things will break and what is required of them to address the problem? These concerns are increasing, especially since the first builds were not without errors. Be aware that there are a number of features that cannot be unbundled, even if they cause problems with other important applications. As a result, there is a lack of enthusiasm for IT.

considerations

In today’s business environment, there is no way around Windows as a service, and it will ultimately prove beneficial to businesses. If you don’t cut or, at least, don’t breathe a sigh of relief because you never have to switch thousands of computers and devices to a brand new operating system while working as usual, this promises improved security and increased operational efficiency to make you feel at least a little bit better feel.

For Windows as a Service to work, or at least something you can live with, you may need to change your mindset. Let it “set and forget” once and for all and recognize the possibilities that Windows offers as a service. Microsoft sets the table so that you can keep your endpoints in line. If you keep them up to date, you can address a number of future problems and pool energies in new ways.

In addition, the provision of functional enhancements and updates can be reliably automated with progressive tools, which reduces the burden on the teams. With improved, highly secure content distribution modules that use, for example, the latest peer-to-peer technology, companies can also reduce the impact on network performance when upgrades and updates are provided. By removing the time and frustration associated with configuring, testing, and deploying Windows updates and enhancements through automation, IT teams have more time than ever to address other IT needs.

Yes, with Windows as a service, the pain will increase – probably worse than expected when you learned about the initial migration to Windows 10. It takes several cycles to sort and determine what is required to create Windows as a service service efficiently for your business. But if companies know what is coming when, they can replace uncertainty with a new kind of discipline. You can also integrate new tools and applications that enable secure and efficient deployment while ensuring that the configurations are correct. With this in mind, there is hope that the new Microsoft model will benefit companies and teams alike.

Jeff Harrell, Vice President Marketing at Adaptiva

advertisement