Windows 7 has reached the end of its life

Microsoft has reminded users that Windows 7 has officially reached the end of its life.

As of today, Microsoft will no longer actively work on updates, new features, patches, or security updates for one of the most popular versions of the Windows operating system.

This is cause for concern for companies with computers running Windows 7. Outdated, unsupported operating systems are a much more popular target for cyber criminals, and attacks on Windows 7 computers are expected to increase in the coming months and years.

Microsoft advises all companies to migrate to newer, more secure, and supported operating systems like Windows 10. Companies that continue to use Windows 7 can get updates, but they do cost.

“For customers who need more time to switch to the latest product, the ESU (Extended Security Update) program is the last option available for certain older products,” explains Microsoft.

“The ESU program only offers security updates for a period of up to 3 years after the end of support. Contact your account manager, partner, or device manufacturer for more information. ‘

In addition to ESU, Microsoft also offers the Windows Virtual Desktop program, which allows companies to continue using Windows 7 with free advanced security updates until January 2023.

It has also been announced that both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will continue to receive support for their versions of Windows 7 after their lifespan.

