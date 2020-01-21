Win The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners on Steam

advertisement

Thanks to Skydance Interactive, we are releasing a Steam copy of the highly anticipated VR title The Walking Dead: Saints & sinnersto be released on Thursday, January 23rd. Read on to find out how you can participate!

With an original plot, freedom of choice and visceral struggle, The Walking Dead: Saints & sinners offers a deep-seated VR gaming experience in which players have to fight to survive the flooded ruins of New Orleans, surrounded by endless herds of hikers and torn apart by the warfare between the remaining survivors.

The Walking Dead: Saints & sinners will be digitally available for Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (only via link cable), HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various WindowsMR headsets in the Oculus Store, Steam or on the game’s official website.

The competition ends at midnight on Sunday, January 26th. British readers only. Use one or more of the following methods to enter …

By entering you agree to the general terms and conditions, which you can read here,

