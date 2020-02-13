Released

8:51 AM CST, Thursday February 13, 2020

“Is Willie Nelson’s music always in your head? Then you will love it! You and a friend will meet Willie at his Texas ranch and go to Luck Reunion, the intimate music festival he hosts there every year.” fewer

Win a date with Willie Nelson, enjoy a private concert and dinner, and get your own signed guitar

Meeting Willie Nelson in person is probably at the top of most Texan’s bucket list. I had the opportunity to interview him on his bus in the 90s when he had problems with the IRS. The coolest interview ever.

Now you have the opportunity to meet him in person, enjoy a private dinner and concert with some of his closest friends, stay in a four-star hotel, and leave with a guitar signed by Willie.

The competition is part of a campaign for Willies Luck Reunion, which takes place on March 19 at Willies Ranch near Austin. The Reunion offers a unique opportunity to see over 50 artists cast in Willie’s private back yard.

The PotLuck takes place the evening before. “PotLuck is redefining what it means to cook in Hill Country and gather artists, culinary connoisseurs and music lovers in the famous estate in Luck, TX for a multi-course menu, followed by an unprecedented performance of the Red Headed Stranger itself in the backyard.” According to the event website.

The entire event benefits FarmAid. Willie Nelson helped organize the first Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness of the loss of family businesses and raise funds to keep farming families on their land. The winner of the competition and a friend are flown to Austin and taken to a 4 star hotel. Then they meet Willie on his ranch.

“You will start with a catering dinner (PotLuck) in Willie’s backyard, where you can take a picture yourself with the Red Headed Stranger and get a signed guitar,” says the details of the competition.

No donation or payment is required to enter or win this competition. With donation packages, however, you get more entries. For example, with a $ 25 donation, you’ll get 250 entries. If you give $ 100, your name will come into play 2,000 times. The closing date for entries is February 28th.

To find out how to participate, click here. If you get to know Willie, send us a picture. But remember: what happens on the bus stays on the bus.

