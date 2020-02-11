Simply one of the best horror films of the past year Mike Flanagan‘S Doctor sleep is now available on VOD platforms as well as 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. The release includes the highly anticipated Extended Director’s Cut, which takes 3 hours (180 minutes) compared to the 152-minute theatrical version.

Doctor Sleep is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name and a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Ewan McGregor leads the cast as adult Danny Torrance Rebecca Ferguson as the rose hat, Kyliegh Curran as Abra Stone and Alex Essoe as Wendy Torrance.

In Doctor Sleep, still irrevocably marked by the trauma he suffered as an overlook child, Dan Torrance struggled to find an appearance of peace. But this peace is shattered when it meets Abra, a brave teenage girl with her own strong extrinsic talent known as “glamor.” Abra instinctively recognized that Dan was sharing her power and sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed on the glory of the innocent in search of immortality.

Dan and Abra form an improbable alliance and get into a brutal life and death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and her fearless embrace force Dan to call on his own strength like never before – face his fears immediately and awaken the ghosts of the past.