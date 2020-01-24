Wilton H. Whitehead - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Wilton Whitehead

Wilton H. Whitehead “Woody”, 85, from Wildwood, died on January 22, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Wilton was born on July 16, 1934 in Noma, Florida, to Horace J. and Vivian (Carroll) Whitehead. Wilton moved to Wildwood from Middleburg, Florida in 2003.

Wilton was a career soldier who served 34 years until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, Army and National Guard. Wilton served two terms in Vietnam and was a Jump Master Commander who had completed over 2000 jumps. He retired on July 16, 1994 and worked as a civilian until the age of 71. After retiring, Wilton enjoyed fishing and golfing and spent time with his family.

Wilton is survived by his daughters Robyn Sloma, Mary Susan Conway and husband Mark, Sherri Croft and husband Todd from all over St. Petersburg, grandchildren Steffany, Isaac, Brandon, Hannah, Alyssa and Sofia, great grandchildren Aiden, Evan and Owen, brother Milton Whitehead from Ohio, sister Vivian Kaye White from Springhill, Florida.

Wilton is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey Timothy Whitehead, brother Elton and sister Wanda Faye Cox.

A full military award service will be held at Noma Cemetery in Noma, Florida on Friday, January 31, 2020.

