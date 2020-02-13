WEST POINT, NY (AP) – Matt Wilson scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and Josh Cladwell had a double-double on Wednesday night and the Army subdued Lafayette 65-48.

Army (12-12, 7-6 Patriot League) led 31-23 during the break before the leopards (15-9, 7-6) closed within 37-35 with 15:59 after a layup by Justin Jaworski.

Kyle Stout’s 3-hand clocked 39 before a 13-0 Army run sealed Lafayette’s fate. The Black Knights made five layups and Tommy Funk’s 3-pointer with 8:14 left did 52-39.

Caldwell scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and Funk and Alex King scored 12 each. Army had a rebound advantage of 44-30. Army shot 44.3% to 30.6% for Lafayette.

The Army ended in a defeat in two games and finished fourth with the Leopards and Navy (13-11, 7-6).

Jaworski scored 13 and stout 11.

