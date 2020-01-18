advertisement

In Wilsen’s new video for ‘Feeling Fancy’ – the second single from the upcoming album of the Brooklyn indie folk trio – Ruiner – director Stephen Michael Simon has created a dreamy, psychedelic world inspired by the 90s performance videos.

“I was really into psychedelic aesthetics and wanted to implement that into a 90s-type video,” Stephen tells American Songwriter. “Easy. Fun. Trippy.”

The video shows singer / guitarist Tamsin Wilson, bassist Drew Arndt and guitarist Johnny Simon playing against a green screen. Their neon characters are multiplied, mirrored and changed in the course of the song. Ultimately, the video turns into a trippy graphic style that resembles something between a malfunctioning Photo Booth filter and static television.

According to Stephen, many of the visual effects in the video were projected and recorded in real time.

“Together with my very good friend Gary Bardizbanian, we wanted to create stimulating images with analog controllers,” says Stephen. “Most of the visuals that you see were produced live.”

The song and the video share a dreamy quality that is characteristic of Wilsen’s music. In ‘Feeling Fancy’, Wilson’s voice floats hypnotically above the instrumentals of the band. There is something ethereal but grounded in her delivery, reminiscent of the muffled vocals of Ellen Kempner as Palehound (I particularly remember the dark beautiful “Killer” of their latest album, Black Friday).

Wilson wanted the video to play the theme of the song of silence.

“We wanted to make a light-hearted performance video with prismatic images to contrast the typical images of silence,” says Wilson. “Stephen has brought another great team together and we filmed everything in a weekend and produced images in real time with projectors and a green screen. Halfway through we were pleasantly surprised with a cameo from previous employee Mitzi (Akaha). “

Stephen and Mitzi were both involved in Wilsen’s video for ‘Ruiner’, the first single from their upcoming album of the same name. Although the video ‘Ruiner’ does not share the psychedelic flair of the video for ‘Feeling Fancy’, it is just as fascinating. Some of the most creepy and frightening shots follow Mitzi and Wilson as they move through a weak house in the woods. It’s not as sinister as Tennis’s “Deep in the Woods” video, but something is absolutely wrong.

Ruiner follows Wilsen’s debut 2017, I Go Missing In My Sleep, in which the trio demonstrated the combination of lamentable melodies and mysterious lyrics with finger-plucked guitar (there is a 0:51 instrumental in the middle of that album, which is just as moving is like each of their more elaborate 5 and 6 minute digits.)

The 11 issues of Ruiner were produced by Andrew Sarlo (who worked on Big Thief’s Two Hands and U.F.O.F as well as Bon Iver’s i, i) and was dominated by Sarah Register (whose recent credits include the releases Protomartyr, Yaegi and U.S. Girls).

The release of the album is celebrated with a free release of the album on February 21 at The Dance in New York City. Wilsen starts a national tour with Poliça in March.

Ruiner is on February 21 through Secret City Records / Dalliance Recordings.

