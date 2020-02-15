A Willits woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly running over a cyclist with whom she had argued, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, officials responded to the intersection of Locust Street and County Road 315 in the unlawful area of ​​Willits when it was reported that a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene around 10 a.m. on February 14 was.

During an “intensive and thorough investigation,” carried out with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Willits Police Department, CHP investigators found that Janits Longerier, 37, of Willits, had argued with a man who had one Cyclist drove before she “deliberately ran him over with her vehicle. “

The victim, who was only described as a 31-year-old man, was flown to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with so-called “serious injuries”.

After the collision, the CHP claims that Longerier’s husband Eugene C. Stephens Jr. [37] from Willits and her son-in-law James D. King [23] from Willits helped the suspect “flee the scene and hide evidence for this Crime. “Later that day, Longerier, Stephens and King were arrested and sent to the Mendocino County Prison.

Longerier was charged with attempted murder; Stephens and King were both charged with conspiracy and were subsequently an “accessory”.