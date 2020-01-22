Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood + More to Tribute Roger Miller

advertisement

Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith and many more country icons come together for a newly announced all-star concert in honor of the music and life of legendary artist Roger Miller. The show will take place on March 22, 2020 in Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, reports a press release.

The evening is called “King of the Road: Celebrating the Music or Roger Miller” and shows the songs of one of the most influential songwriters and artists of the country genre. Additional performing artists include Jamey Johnson, Wynonna, Rodney Crowell, Chris Janson, Lee Ann Womack, Larry Gatlin, alt-rock group Cake, the War and Treaty and more unannounced acts.

“I am very happy to see all these great artists come out to celebrate my old friend Roger Miller,” commented Willie Nelson in a press release. “He was certainly unique of his kind. His songs will live forever.”

The son of the singer, Dean Miller, adds that the tribute show will be a good opportunity for fans to make contact with his father’s enduring musical legacy. “My father is one of the greatest creative geniuses the world has ever known. I want everyone to know, and a tribute of this magnitude is a great way to remind people of how incredible he was,” he explains.

Loved for its fast lyrical reflexes and affinity for great novelty songs, Miller is known for songs like “Dang Me” and “King of the Road”. Among the long list of his iconic songs is ‘Old Friends’, a collaboration with two of the artists performing during the tribute concert (Kristofferson and Nelson.) He became famous in the 1950s, remained in the spotlight until his death in 1992.

Assisted by Blackbird Presents, the tickets for the concert will be on sale on Friday (January 24). Special packages, including premium seats and exclusive merch selections, will be available. For more info, visit the concert website.

