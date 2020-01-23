Williamson's 22-year debut ranges from Pelicans vs. Spurs | not national sport

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored the end of his first regular NBA game of the season as a full and standing audience, dealing with “M-V-P!”

Then the NBA No. 1 went to the bench on instructions from the medical staff and watched the game slide off the pelicans as the unnoticed chant “We want Zion!” Echoed at the Smoothie King Center.

Williamson crowned his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and causing excitement – but savvy and composed San Antonio Spurs overcame the wave for a 121-117 win on Wednesday night.

Duke’s acclaimed rookie, whose regular appearance in the first season was delayed by three months due to arthroscopic surgery on the right knee, said it was “very difficult” to watch the last five minutes from the bank as a precaution.

“I’m 19, honest. I’m not thinking about longevity right now, ”Williamson continued. “I’m thinking about winning this game, so it was very difficult.”

“The crowd got involved. We didn’t get confused, “DeRozan said, adding that Williamson” did a damn good run. “

“It was great that we kept our serenity, did it when we needed to, and made up stops when we needed to,” added DeRozan.

Since Spurs coach Gregg Popovich posted double teams at Williamson, the rookie struggled to find his shot in the first three quarters. When the fourth quarter started, he had only five points, four rebounds, support and four sales in a little less than 12 minutes.

But when the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson saw himself open for a direct 3 nine minutes before the end, he let it fly and it sank, energizing the stadium. He followed that with a hot three-minute stretch in which he lay in an alley, missed with an inverted layup and hit three more 3s.

Williamson was not known for shooting 3s when he starred at Duke. He could dominate so often inside. But Williamson noted that his long rehabilitation had probably helped him refine his outside shot.

“If you have been unable to move and do sport for a while, you can only shoot spot-up jumpers. I think that was the result of that.”

“The first was as follows: ‘All right. Cool, ”said guard Jrue Holiday. “For the second three, I said, ‘Well, boy, you practiced.’ And the third, and from that point on, the energy was crazy.”

Williamson came into play knowing that his playing time would be limited – although he had started. He had played a total of 18:18 when he was finally eliminated with the pelicans, who were 12-10 behind at the start of the final round.

Soon after, DeRozan San Antonio’s crucial wave started with a finger roll and a pull-up pullover. Aldridge followed shortly thereafter with a tip-in and a jumper.

New Orleans came in at Josh Harts 3 against 119-117, but Aldridge responded with two free throws and the Spurs gave up another basket.

“I was really proud of our boys,” said Popovich. “We suffered a severe blow. We stayed on the pitch and just played. “

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans but missed 16 out of 22 shots while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Williamson entered the Smoothie King Center in a black suit with a blue design and blue basketball sneakers. On the black t-shirt he wore under his sports coat was the phrase “Let’s Dance” in pink, which was his message to New Orleans the night the pelicans designed it.

He sure found his rhythm in the fourth quarter of his first game and raised hopes for another 37 games in New Orleans.

“It was everything I dreamed of, except for the defeat,” said Williamson. “Only the energy that the crowd brought, the energy that the city brought, it was electric and I’m just grateful that they did it. So it was a dream to finally get out of it, but at the end of the day I wanted to win, so we have to focus on the next game. “

Spurs: Dejounte Murray scored 13 and Derrick White 12 … DeRozan scored at least 20 points in 15 of 16 games. Rudy Gay returned after pausing three games due to illness. He had two rebounds from the bank in nine minutes.

Pelicans: Jrue Holiday scored 12 points. Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds. … JJ Redick and Hart scored 10 points each.

Popovich sounded really excited about Williamson’s first game.

“You just feel like you are seeing a new generation and you will see it. You will be right in the middle,” Popovich said before pointing out.

The 24-year-old Spurs head coach, who won five championships, remembered his first NBA job as a San Antonio assistant with Larry Brown in the 1988-89 season, which was at the heart of the Michael Jordan era.

“I remember my first days as an assistant to Larry and I was fascinated to sit on the bench and watch Michael walking up and down the square. I don’t even know if I knew what was going on in the game. I just couldn’t take my eyes off him, ”said Popovich. “Well, I’m thinking about it and now this generation is coming and it was a lot of fun to see it.”

Spurs: Host Phoenix on Friday night to open a home game for two games.

Pelicans: hosts Denver on Friday night in the second of three home games in five nights.

