EVERETT, Washington (AP) – Almost five years have passed since Serena Williams last played as a single player in a Fed Cup competition.

Even though she was fighting for stretches on Friday night, Williams remained perfect.

Williams improved to 14-0 in individual Fed Cup games and defeated Jelena Ostapenko in two sets to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Latvia.

Williams overtook Ostapenko 7: 6 (4), 7: 6 (3) and brought the United States to the Fed Cup final in Budapest, Hungary. The US only needs one win in the three scheduled games on Saturday to move forward.

“I just want to be able to go out and do it well. You play for your country, it’s not just for you, ”said Williams.

The United States had an early advantage after Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin rolled in the opening game with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova. With a 2-0 lead it is not known whether US captain Kathy Rinaldi will use one of her substitutes and Coco Gauff will give the chance to make her Fed Cup debut.

“Of course I would like to give her an experience at the Fed Cup, especially her first one, but our goal is to have one team, one goal, and that is to be won,” said Rinaldi.

Williams was played by Ostapenko, the winner of the French Open 2017, for much of the game. Ostapenko matched William’s performance, served better and beat more winners.

But Williams was at his best with the tiebreakers. She finished both games 2-0, but increased every time. It was her first Fed Cup match since 2018, when she played in double with her sister Venus and played her first single match since 2015.

“I definitely played well in tie break,” said Williams. “At least I came to the tiebreaker. I could play better. “

The first game for Williams since losing to Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open was sometimes much more difficult than what Kenin had to offer. Some of the problems were self-inflicted. Williams was only 48% on first serves. She ended up with only six overall winners who did not stray from their serve. But Ostapenko allowed Williams to hang around thanks to some premature double mistakes and 47 casual mistakes.

Williams broke Ostapenko 5-0 in the second set, but Ostapenko immediately broke back to force another tiebreaker. The crucial point for the tie-breaker was Williams forehand winner in the 5-2 lead, followed by one of their hallmarks: punch and scream.

“I think I rushed a little too much,” said Ostapenko. In the tiebreaker … I ran a little too much. I didn’t take the time. “

Six days before her first Grand Slam tournament title, Kenin Sevastova overwhelmed with two breaks in the first set and drove to victory in just over an hour.

“I was obviously a bit nervous when I came to Australia,” said Kenin. “I felt tired, but I tried to get it out of my head and only represent and do what I do best.”

Kenin, the world’s best-placed American in 7th place, defeated Sevastova for the second time in a month after winning a straight win in Brisbane last month.

“I used this match to help me,” said Kenin. “I studied their game very well and watched my match against them.” I felt like everything was going my way.

“I came up with some great pictures.”

Especially in the opening sentence.

Kenin defeated Sevastova twice in the first set. Both times they came from far behind and showed the same determination that defined their title in Melbourne. Kenin lagged Love-40 in the third game of the game, but won the next five points and went 2-1 in the lead. Kenin served a 3-1 lead in the next game

Kenin rose from a 15:40 deficit in the next game, eventually losing six times with Sevastova. On the sixth occasion, Kenin had the advantage when her backhand caught the top of the net and made ends meet. Kenin took the lead 4-1 in the set when she correctly assessed a defensive lob. Kenin stabbed Sevastova into the open yard to get a forehand winner.

“I felt that the momentum had changed a lot for me,” said Kenin.

Kenin defeated Sevastova in the opening game of the second set and rose again 4-1. She ended the game with a forehand winner, her 26th winner of the game.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,