advertisement

JACKSON, miss. (AP) – Darius Williams had a season high of 27 points when Prairie View topped Jackson State 74-60 on Monday night.

Williams hit 4 out of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 13 off the line.

Gerard Andrus had 11 points for Prairie View (8-10, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Faite Williams added 11 points and five steals.

advertisement

Roland Griffin had 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the tigers (5-14, 2-4). Tristan Jarrett added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Prairie View will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State will play Grambling State at home on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement