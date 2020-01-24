advertisement

Serena Williams called herself “unprofessional” after her bid for a record-match 24th grand slam title at the Australian Open ended with a shock third-round loss to Wang Qiang in China.

When they met at the US Open last summer, Wang won only one game and 15 points, but this time it was a completely different story as the 27th seed claimed a 6-4 6-7 (2) 7-5 win.

Williams won her first three-year tournament in Auckland earlier this month and arrived in Melbourne with a determined intensity that seemed to indicate she was ready to leave four recent grand slam final losses behind.

It would have been appropriate if the 38-year-old were finally on level with Margaret Court in Melbourne, as the tournament marks the 50-year anniversary of her Grand Slam calendar.

But Williams made 56 unforced errors compared to 20 for her opponent, and said: “I just made way too many mistakes to be a professional athlete today.

“If we were just being honest with ourselves, it would all be on my shoulders. I lost that game. It’s not about the tournament, it’s just like I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do that anymore. That’s unprofessional. It is not cool. “

Wang is a much better player than she showed in New York, but few would have given the 28-year-old the chance to reverse the result.

But the more Williams was unable to get away from Wang, the more the tension in her body grew.

Wang was on the verge of the game at 5-4 in the second set, only for the mentality of Williams’ champion.

When she won the tie-break, it seemed that tennis had read this script earlier and Williams would withdraw to win, but instead Wang refused to be intimidated and kept her nose in front.

The nerves of the Chinese player were clear when she dropped her first two match points, but Williams just couldn’t take away the errors and a netted backhand made sure that she fell over the tournament.

The American admitted that she thought she had done the hard work by winning the second set and said, “I was optimistic that I could win. I thought, “Okay, finish this now.” I really didn’t think I’d lose that game. ”

Asked if defeats are still as bad as before, Williams has so many other things in her life, Williams said: “I’m just a better actress. I’m not happier than 10 years ago. But I just have to pretend I’m not against want to hit the wall, but in reality

It was her first defeat at a hard-court grand slam since here in 2006, and will add fuel to those who believe that a 24th title remains elusive.

Williams is not one of them, and she will have high expectations of Wimbledon and the US Open who reached the final at both events in 2018 and 2019.

“I really believe I wouldn’t be on a tour,” she said. “I don’t just play to have fun. Losing is really not fun. I seem to be doing well the last two strokes of the year. I have won them all several times. Each one is definitely a chance for me to get out and about go and win. “

Although the focus was on Williams, this was a special day for Wang, especially considering what happened in New York last summer. Williams ’frustration grew (AP Photo / Lee Jin man)

“I’m really happy now,” she said. “I always believed I could do this someday. I did not know which day, but it is coming today. I worked very hard out of season, so it paid off. “

Wang was coached for four years by former Australian former double Peter McNamara, who died of cancer last summer.

“I always dream about him,” she said. “I think he can see what I’m playing today. He will be proud of me. I miss him.”

In the fourth round, Wang is confronted with the unseen Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who ended the career of Williams’ great friend Caroline Wozniacki.

