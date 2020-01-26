William & Mary's second basketball comeback falls short against Towson

advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – The second half of William & Mary’s comeback fell short in the hands of Towson, 70-58, on Saturday afternoon at Kaplan Arena. Despite the loss, the tribe (15-7, 7-2 CAA) remained on top of the ranking of the Colonial Athletic Association, a competition for a pack of three teams, including the Tigers who won six in a row.

Trialing for most of the afternoon, the tribe closed for within two thanks to a quick 6-0 run with 6:34 left. Senior Andy Van Vliet (tribeathletics.com) found graduate student Tyler Hamilton (tribeathletics.com) for a layout to narrow the gap to 56-54.

The Tigers (12-9, 6-3 CAA) responded with a seven-point point to bring the game out of reach. Brian Fobbs (3) and Allen Betrand (4) scored all seven during the sprint. In total, Towson ended the game by scoring 12 of the last 14 points and keeping the Tribe in the last six and a half minutes on only one field goal.

Despite fighting error problems in the second half, senior Nathan Knight (tribeathletics.com) led the tribe with 20 points and six rebounds. Knight missed nearly nine minutes of game action after picking up three errors in the first six minutes of the second half. He was forced to go to the bench with four errors and 13:57 left. Van Vliet was the only other tri-player in double digits with 10 points and six rebounds, while Hamilton added eight off the bench.

Towson started quickly, scored the first six points of the game and hit nine of their first 11 from the floor. The Tigers led a whopping nine, 14-5, early in the first half before the Clan even drew to 21 on a Miguel Ayesa (tribeathletics.com) 3-pointer halfway the frame.

The Tigers shot 63% in the first half on their way to a four-point lead, 39-35, at the break. TU also started strong in the second half, scoring the first seven points to create a two-digit lead, just four minutes in the final period.

As part of Coaches vs. Cancer Week prior to the competition, W&M head coach Dane Fischer (tribeathletics.com) and his wife, Chelsea, promised to donate $ 5 for each tribal student who attended Saturday’s competition. In total, student attendance was 1,121, meaning the Fischers donated $ 5,605 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of Chelsea’s mother, Nancy Chowning, who died of cancer when her daughter was 16 years old. Towson head coach Pat Skerry has also generously donated to the cause of the Fischer prior to the game.

Jacob Gibson led the Tigers with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Fobbs (17) and Betrand (16) both also ended in double digits.

Within the numbers

– Towson shot 53.1% (26-of-49) before the game after connecting to 63% (17-of-27) in the first half.

– W&M ended the game at 44% (22-of-50) but was only 4-of-21 (19%) of the 3-point range.

– The tribe defeated Towson, 36-22 in the paint, but the Tigers converted 14 W&M turnover into 23 points.

– TU surpassed W&M, 31-24 and beat Green and Gold, 12-2, in second chance points.

Next one

The Tribe continues its seasonal four-game home stand when it welcomes Northeastern to Kaplan Arena on Thursday, January 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

