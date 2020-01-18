advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (TribeAthletics.com) – Nathan Knight scored a game-high 28 points, but Drexel shot 54.5% off the floor, including 61.5% in the second half, to make William & Mary the first loss of the Colonial Athletic Association of the season, 84-57, on Saturday afternoon at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

Knight scored 28 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including a perfect 5-of-5 on the free-throw line. He was just shy of a rebound from a double-double tally to a team-high nine. Knight reached fourth place on the Tribe’s score list and passed John Lowenhaupt 78. Sophomore Thornton Scott and junior Luke Loewe both finished in double digits with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Drexel (12-8, 5-2 CAA) scored nine of the first 11 points of the game and took a two-digit lead, 34-24, to the locker room thanks to 10 first half points from Zach Walton, who scored 23 for the game over 8-of-14 shots, including 5-of-7 of 3.

Knight added up the first 10 points of the tribe in the second half when W&M (14-6, 6-1 CAA) closed the gap to 41-34. The 6-10 center scored on consecutive setbacks to force a Dragons timeout just four minutes into the frame.

Drexel replied with seventh straight points to restore a double-digit cushion. The tribe closed within nine on a Scott 3-pointer with 9:23, but the Dragons shot straight nine times and shot 10 of their last 13 off the field by pulling away.

Along with Walton’s 23 points, Camren Wynter scored 20 points and James Butler added a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.

How it happened

– Drexel hit three of the first four shots from the floor and scored nine of the first 11 points of the game. Zach Walton beat the first seven of the Dragon before James Butler returned to the game with just over two minutes, bringing the home team to the top, 9-2.

– W&M used a 7-2 run to finish with two. Thornton Scott found Andy Van Vliet for a right 3-point to close the gap to 11-9 with 14:31 left.

– Drexel reacted with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Green and Mate Okros to increase the lead to 17-9 at 13:19.

– Drexel scored six straight runs, including four by Camren Wynter, to open a two-digit lead. Wytner’s quick break-up with 9:14 on the left extended the Dragon advantage to 25-14.

– After Nathan Knight hit a right 3-pointer to narrow the gap to seven, Drexel scored five in a row to take the biggest lead in the first half. Walton’s 3-pointer with 2:12 left in the half pushed the DU lead to 34-22.

– Knight scored the first 10 points of the second half tribe. His consecutive offensive setbacks closed the gap to 41-34 and forced a Drexel timeout of 16:01.

– Seven straight Rexel points pushed the lead to 14. Walton hit five in a row and a Wynter baseline jumper crossed the DU margin to 48-34 with 14:24.

– Luke Loewe and Scott connected back-to-back 3-pointers to pull W&M 53-44 with 9:23 left.

– Drexel used a 9-0 point to increase the lead and force a W&M timeout with 6:15 left. Coletrane Washington tripled to start the run and Wynter added four, including a sweater to give the Dragons a 66-48 lead.

– After Loewe’s 3-pointer reached 51:41 of the second half, 51-41, Drexel struck nine straight shots from the floor to bring the game out of reach.

Within the numbers

– The trunk shot only 37.3% (22-of-59) from the floor, including 5-of-22 (22.7%) beyond the three-point arc.

– Drexel connected at 54.5% (30-of-55) before the game and a 61.5% (16-of-26) in the second half.

– The dragons take 9 of 18 (50%) out of the 3-point range.

– W&M only turned the ball eight times and only three times in the second half. It marks the third game in a row with less than 10 revenue for W&M.

– Drexel had a 40-26 advantage on the glass.

Next one

– The tribe returns home to open a seasonal four-game home stand that starts on Thursday, January 23 against James Madison. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from Kaplan Arena.

