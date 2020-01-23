William & Mary men's basketball beats rival JMU, 88-75

advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – William & Mary did the work on both sides of the track in Thursday’s dominant 88-75 win over rival James Madison at Kaplan Arena. The strain (15-6, 7-1 CAA) shot 57.9% of the floor, while the dukes were limited to only 34.4%.

Senior Andy Van Vliet equaled his career-high with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He also blocked eight shots and only became the third Tribe player in school history with so many rejections. Classmate Nathan Knight placed his leading 16th double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Junior Luke Loewe was almost perfect and closed at 7-of-8 from the floor, including a career-high 4-of-5 past the 3-point arc, up to 18 points. Sophomore Thornton Scott shot a career-high 11 assists, who is in sixth place in the program history.

The tribe started both halves with points that were fueled by his defense. W&M scored the first six points of the game while holding JMU (8-11, 1-7 CAA) 0-of-6 from the floor in the first three minutes. W&M hit nine first-half 3-pointers in taking a 14-point rest cushion.

After scoring the last three points of the first half, the Green and Gold met the opening eight of the second in 1:28 to force a JMU timeout. The 11-0 point that spans the periods expands the trunk to 56-34 on a Knight 3 pointer.

Defensively, W&M limited James Madison without field goals for the first 7:48 of the second half and took a 28 point lead, 66-38, on a Quinn Blair layout with 12:37.

Within the numbers

– The strain shot 57.9% (33-of-57) from the field compared to only 34.4% (21-of-61) for JMU.

– W&M connected on 12-of-25 (48%) from a 3-point range, which is the second best total for Green and Gold this season.

– The tribe donated 23 assists to its 33 field goals made, which tied a seasonal high.

– The Green and Gold blocked a season-high 12 shots against the duke. The 12 rejections are in eighth place in the program history.

Next one

– The Tribe continues its home stand from Saturday, January 25 against Towson. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Kaplan Arena.

