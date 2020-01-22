advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A team of archaeologists from the College of William & Mary have uncovered a rare piece of history.

On Redoubt 9’s site, the team found a Civil War jug ​​that was thought to be a “witch’s bottle,” nowadays known as exits 238 to 242 on I-64 in York County. Witch bottles served as a kind of talisman to ward off evil spirits, the university says.

advertisement

The excavation was conducted in 2016 in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation and was supervised by former William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research (WMCAR) project archaeologist Chris Shepard, who now works for VDOT.

Staff first thought it looked like a bottle of junk.

“It was this glass bottle full of nails, broken, but everything there, near an old stone fireplace,” said Joe Jones, director of WMCAR, to the college. “We thought it was unusual, but we were not sure what it was.”

Jones said the research center frequently and closely cooperates with VDOT and noted that the standard arrangement is that their archaeological work is planned well in advance of active road works. This specific excavation took place before the planned expansion project between the states.

William & Mary say that Redoubt 9 was built by Confederates and occupied by Union forces after the Battle of Williamsburg in 1862. Jones says the fort was one of 14 mini-forts built along a line between the James and York Rivers around the threat of a Federal attack on Richmond via the peninsula.

Jones explained that an affected person would bury the nail-filled bottle under or near their hearth with the idea that the heat of the hearth would activate the nails to break a witch’s spell.

Related: University of Richmond confirms evidence of slave cemetery on campus

Nearly 200 witch bottles have been documented in Britain, but fewer than a dozen have been found in the US, William & Mary says.

“It’s a good example of how a singular artifact can speak volumes,” Jones told W&M. “It really is a time capsule that represents the experience of civil war troops, a window directly back to what these guys went through while occupying this fort during this period.”

Click here to read more about Redoubt 9 and the history of the artifact.

.

advertisement