Will the budget suspend the objectives of the FRBM budget deficit?

With revenue lagging behind budget estimates and a sharp slowdown in economic growth, there is a real risk that the Center will miss its budget deficit target this year. In a discussion moderated by Suresh Seshadri, N.R. Bhanumurthy and Ajit Ranade look at how the Union budget can approach the fiscal balancing exercise in the light of a need for an incentive and the stated commitment of the government to adhere to the Tax Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM). Edited excerpts:

How realistic does the FRBM aim to reduce the budget deficit to 3% of GDP by March 2021?

N.R. Bhanumurthy: First of all I would like to say that the FRBM changes that were part of the Finance Bill 2018 are very different from the original FRBM law of 2003. The original FRBM law said that you should reduce the budget deficit to 3% and the turnover deficit to 0 %. The Finance Bill 2018 has even abolished the purpose of the shortage of income. So there is no longer any objective for the shortage of income. Rather, we aim to reduce the budget deficit to 3% and, at the same time, we expect the government debt to fall at a central level to 40%.

In my opinion, this is a very flawed type of FRBM roadmap that the central government has adopted. In that respect, I am not really concerned about reducing the budget deficit to 3%, because if you look at the last two years, the budget deficit has been reduced to 3.3% and the budget deficit is even increasing; that itself violates the original FRBM law.

In principle, the FRBM is in fact a mechanism for switching expenditure, whereby you try to switch the expenditure from consumption to capital. This would lead to higher GDP growth and subsequently to a reduction in the government debt ratio. What we see are not expenditures that switch from consumption to capital, but we actually see a switch from capital to consumption. And that would be a slowdown in my opinion.

What is the likely impact of a market, rating and investment perspective if the budget ultimately indicates a temporary suspension of the budget deficit targets?

Ajit Ranade: Since the last quarter of calendar 2018 and the following three quarters, we have seen declining GDP growth to the extent that nominal GDP growth (estimated at 7.5% for the full fiscal year) is the lowest in the past 42 years. This is an emergency number. Even real GDP growth is very low, below 5%. So this is clearly a sign of lack of demand – whether it is about consumption, investment or export – and it requires a boost to growth. In the short term, the biggest impetus comes from fiscal incentives. The thing about the fiscal responsibility law, the fiscal discipline law, is that it is usually called “procyclical.” If you focus on just a few, discrete 3% of GDP, so when GDP itself is now small, the growth is slower, the 3% becomes more. And when GDP rises quickly, the 3% is better than expected. You want a higher deficit to stimulate growth if you think government spending will help. So for fiscal policy to be effective, it must be countercyclical. But the way fiscal responsibility is determined, if you only focus on a number from year to year, it becomes pro-cyclical. So the spirit of the tax liability law should have been a business cycle. This should therefore decrease over a multi-year horizon. That is the sign of fiscal discipline. But there must be room for governments to spend extra when necessary. That is an important point of attention. Nor is there anything in theory to say that 3% is ideal and 2.8% is not and 3.5% is not ideal, there is no basis for saying it.

I believe that in the Indian context our dependency ratio is low due to our young demography. This means that there are more taxpayers than pensioners. And this will remain so for the next few decades, meaning that if we have higher deficit spending today to cause growth – what Professor Bhanumurthy said about capital spending – tomorrow’s generation will have to pay it back in the form of taxes. But the tax burden per capita on future generations will be relatively low or modest because we have the advantage of young demographics. So I think the bottom line is that there is an expectation that the budget will do something to offer a tax incentive, but there will also be a challenge to stay within the legal mandate. The legislation itself also gives the government some room to exceed 0.5% in times of rapid decline in GDP growth, which we see.

Is there a downside to all this?

Ajit Ranade: The disadvantage is that we have to worry first and foremost about sustainability … when you are dealing with deficit spending, or if the debt you incur is also sustainable. The young demography and growth prospects in the medium term make it reasonably sustainable. And you must also be concerned about whether international rating agencies would react negatively to an extraordinary tax incentive. That is the balancing that you should do. In that regard, I believe India’s ratings have improved, at least the outlook, and I don’t think it will be negative simply because of a higher budget deficit this year. In any case, you know that today’s world is flooded with so many funds and negative interest rates in most developed countries, so I don’t think the negative impact of a rating action, which I think is highly unlikely, and higher interest rates for India, including companies, is a big risk.

Is it time to activate the FRBM’s “escape clause”? And if so, what is the route map when the escape clause is activated?

N.R. Bhanumurthy: I think in terms of the escape clause, my guess is that we actually “escape” every year. The way we change the FRBM law regularly shows that we seem to have the escape clause within the mandate. The first FRBM said you should reach 3% by 2018; now we are in 2020. That proves itself that the law offers a certain flexibility. Now we do not know what the 15th Financial Committee will recommend; they should also come with their own FRBM route map. I think that when the action report is placed in Parliament, we will know what the 15th financial committee recommends. But with regard to this analytical issue, the target of a 3% budget deficit that we are looking at is a government budget deficit of 5.6-6%, and that actually came from some of the studies conducted by Dr. Rangarajan have been implemented as part of the 12th Financial Commission. And later for the 13th and 14th Financing Commissions we did some work, where it is clear that if you can reduce the shortage of income to zero, that means that if you don’t borrow for consumption purposes, that the general budget deficit itself to almost 6%. That is how this whole 3 plus 3 is worked out.

Would a targeted TARP-like program, which tries to support only the financial sector, because it is such an important sector in terms of its multiplier effect, work?

Ajit Ranade: I definitely feel that it is. In general, capital expenditures are seen as more productive and qualitatively better spending than consumer spending. But this year is so unusual that we must also provide a stimulus for consumption, including in the form of PM-Kisan, increased spending on the MGNREGA, and so on. Today’s growth is limited by a collapse in credit. Bank credit growth has fallen sharply and, ironically, there is so much excess liquidity … in fact, the Reserve Bank of India notes daily that there is more than 3 lakh crore in excess liquidity. The reasons for the collapse of the credit are due to the NPA situation (non-performing assets). NPAs are actually increasing step by step. Plus the continuing effects of the NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) crisis and the still relatively high real interest rates. So I believe it will help if some sort of credit enhancer, or something that can free the flow of credit needed for growth, can be done. There is some discussion about collecting all NPAs … the toxic ones and in a bad bank. I’m not sure if a bad bank is suitable, but something like that needs to be done.

We must give high priority to recapitalization where necessary, identify or isolate bad assets and grow credit. To grow GDP by 7-8%, we need credit to grow by 15-20% and that includes bank credit, NBFCs, ECBs (external commercial loans), everything.

Where would you emphasize the budget’s focus on the FRBM and the budget deficit?

N.R. Bhanumurthy: Review the FRBM law again, return to the original FRBM, try to focus more on the shortage of income and at the same time try to increase capital expenditure. That alone will bring you more growth and fiscal discipline. I have argued that if you are going to revise the FRBM law, you should come up with a sort of distance goal. Do not only target 3% goals that you know you will violate.

Ajit Ranade: I agree with Professor Bhanumurthy that we should not ignore the quality of spending and cost savings or cost efficiency wherever possible before taking fiscal incentives in terms of increased spending. Secondly, remember that the budget deficit equals the expenses minus the revenues. It has two aspects: expenditure and income. So let us not forget the sources of income for expenditure. For example, I would not let go of the capital gains tax. And the fact that the stock markets have reached the highest point ever seems to me to override the argument that LTCG (long-term capital gain) would be detrimental to the stock market. So don’t let go of your income sources.

The government must recognize that this is a year in which total demand has really fallen and while we are waiting for consumption, investment spending from the private sector is rising to revive, it is up to the government to stimulate. And I would say, not only capital expenditure, but perhaps you should also look at giving a consumption incentive, especially to the lower incomes. Also look for opportunities to revive financial savings. This is a year in which they have very little choice but to give a tax boost, and that means we have to go beyond the goal and perhaps resort to some of the escape clauses. And also wait for the growth revival next year.

N.R. Bhanumurthy is a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi; Ajit Ranade is an economist based in Mumbai.

