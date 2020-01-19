advertisement

The extent of Steve Carell’s involvement in the upcoming second season of The Morning Show remains an open question. At Television Critics Assoc. Michael Ellenberg, one of the Apple TV + drama EPs, reported on a winter press tour on Sunday that the contract negotiations with Carell, the shameful former co-host Mitch Kessler, were not up to date.

Immediately after The Morning Show’s first season finale last month, showrunner Kerry Ehrin said to THR, “We want [Steve] to be in season 2 again.” That’s all i can say But I would love him very much and I think it is really important to continue this story. “

Carells Mitch was released from TMS after being charged with multiple #Metoo crimes. In season 2 Ehrin said that Mitch “will still be the same guy, he will only be aware that he is not a good guy.” But people don’t change overnight, even in a tragedy. People are so wired; We have all our habits and neuroses so deeply entangled that you fall into your old habits of refusal or excuse. But it’s still about this struggle to know the truth – that he did very, very bad things. It’s not a comeback. It’s about something else. ‘

