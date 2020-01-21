advertisement

Actor Prasanna, who is said to play the opponent in Ajith’s Valimai, will not be part of the project. The actor tweeted: “I hoped to make the biggest announcement ever in my career. But unfortunately this time does not happen this great opportunity to share the screen with our “Thala”. “

But Prasanna, who was seen in Thupparivalan and will soon be seen in Mafia, is not very upset and looks forward to working with Ajith someday in the future. “Despite the deep disappointment, I feel all the stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and I am sure I will play that dream game opposite Thala. “

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who has already worked with Ajith in their latest film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film, which was released last month, will be released later this year.

