advertisement

Just hearing that someone has to pretend that they like their own films doesn’t give much confidence in the film itself if someone hasn’t seen it yet, has it? Will Smith has been honest, at least when it comes to some of his flops, since he said that people will love a film he made, although in truth he didn’t even like it. This way, you can arouse people’s interest and upset the film so that people actually go. But it’s a little dishonest, even though there is a good reason for so many to see it. But when it comes to sequels, it’s hard to believe that he really had to turn up to tell people that if he knew otherwise, they would like it. There are some films that can easily be classified as less than his best, and some that people would argue passionately about because some liked them and others could take or leave them. After Earth, The Legend Of Excavator Vance, I Am The Legend, Twins, Men In Black II, Men In Black III, these are just a few examples that could get people talking, but have not been the best since then, Smith has ever made He was a blockbuster star, but he definitely made some less than outstanding films than anyone else. According to John Tuttle of We Got This Covered:

“I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the sequel to Men in Black. It’s awesome. You will love it. Because I say that a lot, ”Smith joked. “I will keep it real: sometimes I say” you will love it “and you will not love it. You know because sometimes I saw it and I know that I will not love it, but it is an expensive film. But this time … it’s so good. “

advertisement

The film in which he tries to fuel the crowd during this time is of course Bad Boys for Life. Basically, it is a film about two very well-known cops who are getting older, but are still somehow still on the street and make a difference and help Michael Bay to get his explosion and sexualized content back in order. It took 17 years for this sequel, and it turns out that many of the one-liners and jokes have been about as standard as since the second film, while the action is at least as pulsing and exciting as any Bay film can be, too if it gets a bit predictable at this point. Dustin Chase from The Daily News has more to say about this.

One reason why we don’t hear a lot of flak about the film right now is because it is definitely aimed at those who are nostalgic about the second film and those who are likely to go back and look at the first two Watched movies to get a baseline for this sequel since they were too young to really understand the first two installments. Relying so heavily on nostalgia and a new generation of fans is something that does a lot of sequels, restarts, and remakes, as the coming generation knows nothing better than many of us than we thought we could develop the original ideas watch the screen in our youth. It is definitely fair to assume that Smith knows this and must convince himself and his fellow human beings that what they are doing is great and that previous films will in no way affect the enjoyment of others in this current project. For some, the desire to see this film as an individualized film that is related to the first two films but still does its own thing is certainly why it works well. But if you overlook all of this, you get a film that has been made in several ways before, and only differs this time in that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence act as detectives that people have known and appreciated over the past two years have films. In short, nostalgia and its effects on the current period are used in high doses to advance something that might otherwise just be another action film with two men who are just about to flower and are slowly slipping over the middle of age. Steve Dinneen from City A.M. has more to say on this particular topic.

The only real downside to this is that apparently a Bad Boys 4 is already in the works, as the third one was apparently not enough to summarize things and give this “one last ride” line a last break that many people thought was coming. You have to ask yourself how much Smith will exaggerate the fourth installment and how much he has to convince himself that it is “really good”.

advertisement