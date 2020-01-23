Will Richardson acts as Oregon's sixth man national sport

advertisement

Payton Pritchard has one player of the season of the year.

His game alone is enough to pull the ducks to win against most teams. But because of Oregon’s excessive trust in the talented, seasoned Point Guard, the spotlight gets brighter without him when the Ducks are desperately looking for a second playmaker.

Here Will Richardson shines.

Oregon has a bevy of players who get hot and can keep them in one game if needed. But in their biggest home game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats, it was the sixth man of the ducks to start when Pritchard didn’t think it was going on the offensive.

In Oregon’s 1-point win, Richardson achieved a career level of 21 points.

“I’ve been playing clutch games for a long time,” he said. “I actually like it better when it’s close, because then you know it’s going to die or you can’t miss it.”

If it mattered, he didn’t miss anything. Richardson carried the team in a way no duck other than Pritchard had previously done.

The most impressive thing was not his career level, but that he has done the little things that have made him a crucial part of the rotation of the ducks over the past year and a half.

As a newcomer, Richardson was understandably shy on the offensive and often shy away from attacking the edge and even missing open threes.

But when the little newcomer entered the field, Oregon’s game often improved. He has given the game a degree of competitiveness and selflessness at every turn.

In a sometimes stagnant Oregon offensive, his ball movement was contagious. On the other hand, his length, instinct, and communication skills helped him survive in a high-level team whose priority was to win with suffocated defense.

“I know I’m not going to be the top scorer on the team,” he said after defeating Wisconsin last year at the NCAA tournament. “I just try to play as hard and as good as possible when I’m on the pitch. After we win, I go home and prepare for the next game. At the moment, it’s not about the statistics but about Win. “

In a stacked recruiting class with NBA players Louis King and Bol Bol, Richardson was the only one to play all 38 games, 12 of which started. His role fluctuated between starter and sixth man, but his mind never fluctuated.

This year he is sure to feel more comfortable and confident. He agreed with his role and has become more offensive. He averages four points more than last season while playing three minutes more per night.

“Will has been invaluable to our team this year,” said coach Dana Altman. “He did a great job.”

Altman is not one to overwhelm his players, especially the young ones. If he tries, it means something.

“You know, Will, if you follow his year, he has been as consistent as anyone else for us,” he said. “The shooting rates are very good.”

Not only are they good, they’re great. Richardson’s dramatic increase in efficiency shows that he was working on his game. The second year shoots better from the ground, beyond the bow and at the free throw line, with the last two increasing by almost 20% each – rare hits for everyone.

The most promising thing is how young he is and how far he can grow.

“I don’t play my best basketball,” said Richardson. “I play a lot better than at the beginning of the year, but no, not even close. I have a whole lot more.”

Richardson is currently doing a lot, and if his trajectory continues upwards, he will be a force for a Ducks team that could experience another deep run in March. And before he knows, he’ll be the starter and will likely lead a young Oregon squad in the years after Pritchard.

