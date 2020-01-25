Will Noles Spread Against Notre Dame?

advertisement

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton looks on against the South Florida bulls during the second half of the Orange Bowl basketball classic at BB&T Center on December 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

FSU basketball welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday evening in hopes of winning the tenth game in a row. Can you cover the spread?

No. 5 FSU basketball (16-2, 6-1 ACC) goes into the game against Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5 ACC) after nine wins.

You haven’t played since your extension. They won against rival Miami last Saturday and should be able to rest well in front of their home crowd.

A home crowd accustomed to the Noles playing well and winning as an FSU has one of the best college basketball home records in recent years.

The Noles will come into play as eight-point favorites. I think most people expect FSU basketball to win, but I’m more interested in whether they cover the spread. Great teams do that.

FSU Basketball is 8-9-1 against the spread on the season and has not covered in their last two games against Virginia and Miami. The odds makers expect a score of 76-68 with an over / under of 143. The Fighting Irish are the losers of two of their last three.

They’re not a great shooting team, but they ricochet the ball well and don’t hit sales as they average less than 10 per game. Notre Dame is not particularly good at the free-throw line, which checks in at 70 percent.

The Noles steal an average of almost 10 per game and five blocks while using their defenses to reinforce their offensive.

The Fighting Irish are 3: 3 against the spread, but only 8: 9: 1 overall. The fact that Notre Dame does not flip the ball is worrying.

Your ability to rebound is also important, as this is a weakness that has been exploited by other teams this season. I think this game will be tougher than most, even if it is a home game.

Maybe the Noles cover when they turn off the lights, but that’s something we haven’t seen since the game in Louisville. I like it when the Noles win the game, but I’m not sure I would trust them against the spread.

