Will move resolution against Kerala governor in meeting on CAA, Chennithala says

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who addressed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to the CAA issue, said on Saturday that he would submit a resolution in the Kerala Assembly seeking his recall for “violating” all democratic principles and the “publicly questioning” the pride of the legislature.

The senior leader of the congress said he had informed speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to ask for his permission to move the resolution under Rule 130 of the Legislative Affairs to the Assembly.

He accused the governor of publicly contesting the unanimous resolution of the State Assembly against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 adopted by Parliament during its winter session.

“Even the only member of the BJP in the Kerala meeting did not vote against the resolution that the Assembly had adopted against the CAA.

But the governor made public statements in which he said it was unconstitutional, “he told a press conference here.

Chennithala called the Governor’s statement on the issue “very inappropriate” and said with such a standpoint that he questioned the pride of the state assembly and undermined his special power and rights.

