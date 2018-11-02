Will Kanye West still be a big star? It is up for debate - but its policy is not the problem.

advertisement

Even so, #CancelKanye remains a popular hashtag – so is it possible that West’s recent political antics may affect his career?

The most effective way to cancel a musician would be to not listen to their music. How popular is West these days?

Since 2004 he has released eight solo albums and two collaborations. His most recent album “Ye” was number 1 on the Billboard 200 list, marking his eighth record at number 1, and all seven tracks ended up in the top 40.

These statistics may sound overwhelmingly impressive, but it’s important to mitigate them. It is now easier to have an album – especially a short one – that excels in the charts due to Billboard’s ever-changing criteria for counting streamed songs. This means that a strong fan base can take an album to the top for a short time.

This may have happened because West was last featured on a # 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs in 2011 when he appeared on Katy Perry’s “ET”, his second-to-last # 1 track more than a decade, in 2007, with “Stronger”.

“He’s had a fairly long commercial decline,” Steven Hyden, the rock critic who wrote “Twilight of the Gods” and “Your Favorite Band Kills Me,” told the Washington Post. “Kanye is a very famous person, but he hasn’t had a big mainstream hit in pop music for a long time.”

Given that West’s commercial career was already in a downward trend, it is difficult to determine how his recent public role could affect him, but several experts said his general fan base, however annoyed and tired and angry it may be , probably won’t be the ones who wear a grudge.

“It can bounce back. If he doesn’t seriously criticize and actually criticize Trump’s immigration policy, many of his fans will get back, “said Tommy Curry, professor of African philosophy at Texas A&M University and winner of the American Book Award for” The Man-Not: Race, Class “. Genre and the dilemmas of black masculinity. “Given West’s recent statements, there is no reason to believe that the black community generally has no sympathy or response for him. , , What you see on Twitter is the black left, the black pseudo-intellectuals who make these # CancelKanye arguments, but I think he will still have a cohesive fan base in most of the black community. “

Curry said these fans will not only see that West may have a mental illness – the rapper said he has bipolar disorder although he later said he was misdiagnosed – but also that “the reality is that he can influence it, he is able to act as a mentor, and he listens and learns constantly. “According to Susan Weinstein, a professor of hip-hop studies and author at Louisiana State University, West’s political beliefs were at least fairly inconsistent with” Feel These Words: Writing in the Life of Urban Youth “. She pointed to his first two records, which contain not only misogynistic pieces but also songs about his mother.

“His contradiction benefits him,” said Weinstein, pointing out that fans will probably just shake off his antics as “Kanye being Kanye”.

“The public has a very deep relationship with Kanye and people want him to be fine,” she said. “It’s almost like he’s our son, our brother.”

Part of it results from his openness to his fans during his career: he spoke and reported about his mental illness, his insecurity, his marriage, his closeness to his mother and her death after an election operation he paid for. After her death, West called out openly on the “Jay Leno Show”.

“There is a lot of sympathy for him,” said Weinstein. “If he stops saying stupid things and wears a MAGA hat, people are ready to take him back.”

However, the media could be much more difficult to recover.

West’s recent behavior “is unlikely to have a commercial impact, and it will certainly not diminish its profile.” Consumers tend to view these types of conflicts from a distance, almost as if they were marketing expansions, ”cultural critic Chuck Klosterman told The Post. “But it will irreversibly change the way he is perceived by the media, and that will change the way certain subcultures listen to his albums.”

Hyden agreed. West “poisoned the press against him,” which is problematic because “the media has really supported Kanye throughout his career and acted as a cheerleader for him. And you’ve seen this turn in the past year or so.”

But does the average person care what the media think? Curry doesn’t believe, “I don’t think what MSNBC says about Kanye really matters to ordinary people.”

Nevertheless, West’s musical popularity has waned. But many artists, like Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen or Neil Young, only get older when their records sell less and receive weaker reviews than they are used to. What keeps these careers alive is the ability to fill a stadium with enthusiastic fans who want to hear the old hits.

“Kanye has been at the center of pop music for a long time, longer than many people. But that doesn’t last forever, and I think he has clearly left this part of his career behind, “said Hyden, adding that he could” enter the phase of life Jay-Z is in. ” the classic rock version of rap. Kanye could have this kind of career if he wanted to, if he wanted to tour the greatest hits and play arenas. “

However, this could be the place where his unpredictable behavior could overthrow him.

“Touring is undoubtedly important if you’re talking about Kanye continuing his career commercially, but if he comes back and has another tour, he has to be a reliable tour act,” said Knopper.

When he reappears as a reliable act, especially if he manages to release another excellent album, Knopper believes he has a chance. “A comeback is very effective and the public is responding to the redemption,” he said.

West is “probably the rapper the 80-year-old knows. I think everyone knows his name, ”said Hyden.

In a way, that makes it too big to disappear – at least completely.

“I don’t see that he’s got another big hit,” said Hyden. “But I think it’s more about his age and how long he’s been there than about political issues.”

