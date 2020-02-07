LOS ANGELES – In 2018, when the Oscars still had a presenter, costume designer, and then one-time Oscar winner Mark Bridges, all other nominees from presenter Jimmy Kimmel received an incentive: keep their acceptance speeches short. The recipient with the shortest speech would not only take home the coveted gold statue, but also a jet ski and a trip to Lake Havasu.

“When you watch my speech on ‘The Artist’ or ‘Phantom Thread’ I feel that I am being brief. Nobody wants to hear me whine,” said Bridges to On The Red Carpet.

Bridges’ acceptance speech lasted 36 seconds, which meant that he not only won for the costume design on ‘Phantom Thread’, but also took home the jet ski and trip to Lake Havasu.

“I didn’t go to Lake Havasu. I still have the gift certificate. I gave the jet ski to the Motion Picture Television Fund so they could auction it and earn money for their fund,” said Bridges.

This year Bridges is again nominated for “Joker” in the “Best Costume Design” category.

“I’m really proud to be part of the Joker,” said Bridges.

“It is always an honor because I have been nominated by my colleagues and it is just something very enjoyable after working in this business for so many years.”

Time will tell if this two-time winner receives a third Oscar statue – and maybe another prize for the quickest acceptance speech.

