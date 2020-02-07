SIMILAR POSTS

Following Will & Grace on Thursday, the NBC series clumsily tried to fight biphobic beliefs, but still stumbled, leaning on lazy jokes and tired stereotypes.

In “Bi-Plane” Grace niece Fiona (played by Debbie Reynolds’ late granddaughter, Billie Lourd) visits her aunt and brings Trevor (Peter Graham), an extravagant 22 year old with a taste for musicals. Will and Grace both quickly assume that Trevor is the gay BFF – a miniature mirror image of the two. They are shocked when Fiona reveals that Trevor is her boyfriend and that he is bisexual.

It is immediately clear that neither Will nor Grace believe Trevor. So there are many biphobic jokes with tired punch lines. Will proclaims that “bisexuality is not even a thing” and simply compares it to someone who says that he is a cat and a dog instead of just choosing one. Will tells Trevor that sometimes saying “Trevor is actually gay” is “a safe half step when you’re afraid to step in”. Will later removes the implications and explicitly says, “Trevor, you’re not bisexual, you’re gay.”

Will tells Trevor that he only chooses a woman based on “social pressure” and desperately claims that in the LGBTQ community, “the B’s and the Q’s just didn’t find out if they were.” L ‘or’ G ‘not yet. Grace generally agrees with Will, but is afraid to admit this – she wants to be seen as a cool aunt – but finally admits that she doesn’t think Trevor is honest with himself either.

“Bi-Plane” reads like a list of everything that bisexual people hear all the time – and the things that keep bisexual people from getting out (and bisexuals are the least likely to get out). Repeatedly hearing that bisexuality is not real or that it is just a stepping stone before it identifies itself as gay or lesbian can cause bisexuals to doubt their own feelings and desires. Such biphobic and bisexual erasures contribute to an increase in mental health in the bisexual community, and such conspiracies do nothing to improve.

This bisexual obliteration is especially painful when it comes from the queer community – which is supposed to be the place where we feel safest – which is why it is doubly frustrating that Will & Grace is the series dedicated to this act decides.

Will & Grace has always had a huge platform and has been classified as “normalizing” for queer relationships on television. The original run also contained biphobia (… as well as transphobia and lesbophobia ..) and its return could be a way to make up for past mistakes. Instead, not much has changed about Will & Grace, and in some cases it has gotten worse – like last season’s finale, for example, when Karen, whose bisexuality has been lacking throughout the series, clearly emerged as straight. (And what’s worse, their “coming out” scene was a reference to Ellen’s famous “The Puppy Episode”.)

Instead of using “bi-plane” to clearly dispel the common myths about bisexuality, the show relied even more on them. Although it is clear that we should be on Fiona and Trevor’s side, the episode doesn’t show much how wrong and harmful Will and Grace are. In the end, Will admits that they both “don’t tolerate someone’s sexuality” and claims that “when we got ashamed we were ready to learn” – but we don’t see that at all. There is no moment when one of the characters apologizes to Trevor or indicates that they have learned something (unless I suppose to keep their biphobia to themselves). Instead, we get a tired joke about how they just don’t understand it because they’re old and stuck in the 90s (as if bisexuality was a new development).

Will & Grace has always been a show that focused exclusively on cis-gay men and ignored the rest of the queer community. It is sad to see that this is still the case after 22 years. It’s just further evidence that television should focus on finding new queer creators for new queer series rather than delving into the past.