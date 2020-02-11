Sometimes Brian Boitano is amazed at what he sees on the ice.

And there are times – far too often these days – when he shakes his head and wonders where the figure skating should lead.

Boitano was one of the greats of the sport as a competitor and won four titles in a row in the USA, two world championships and the Olympic gold medal in 1988 at a memorable showdown with Brian Orser, which is still talked about today.

One of the best show jumpers America has ever developed, but at a time when the currency was three times that, Boitano also had an artistic flair and incredible stamina. When working with the old 6.0 point system, he often came close to perfection.

The programs he is now experiencing are far from perfect. Accuse the scoring method that was introduced shortly after the 2002 Olympic Games judge scandal. And the adjustments that have been made to this system to highlight difficult jumps – yes, quads – and to combine all possible elements in one program. In some cases, acrobatics arise on the ice rink.

“In a way, skating has always been a jumping competition,” says Boitano. “What is really worrying is literally seeing how these little Russian girls do all these quads. Can their bodies handle it?

“We always tried to make the creative side as important as the jumps, so it was the brand that mattered. That is no longer the case.”

By shortening the length of the skate, Boitano sees a further limitation in the skill.

“You can’t take 30 seconds away and then expect the programs to be so full,” he said. “What will they take out of the programs to pack everything, all the elements, the jumps and turns and the footwork? It will be the art, the parts of a program that really connect with the audience.”

Tara Lipinski, the 1998 gold medalist at Nagano Games, who retired early due to injury, is also concerned about the current composition of figure skating. She realizes that all sports are advancing, which usually means harder challenges to get to the top.

“We are in a place where you just don’t know what may be ahead of you,” says Lipinski. “But there has been progress in knowing how and how much you exercise and how well you know your body.

“Yes, the jumps they make could be really hard on the body, but we don’t know yet. And you can’t generalize it.”

Her NBC broadcast partner, former triple US champion Johnny Weir, adds: “I don’t know a skater who hasn’t had an injury.”

Weir agrees how many quadruple jumps the men try per program – two-time world champion Nathan Chen, who won his fourth American championship title in a row last month, completed six at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Weir says that the women, especially almost every skater who sends the Russians to senior competitions, do several quads per free skate, “stunning stuff”.

Maybe like this. And when the parameters on the ice are stretched so much, there are improved strategies that can delight audiences in the arenas and at home.

But is it figure skating?

Nobody calls for a return to the obligatory aft, which had dominated the points system for decades and were boring everyone except the most pious fans. Also, nobody should be imposed an upper limit on how high and how far skaters should travel with their jumps. There is even talk of a four-axis axis (4 1/2 turns from a forward start) and one day of five jumps.

Boitano and Chen themselves will not see any of them in the near future. The fact that skaters are thinking about such maneuvers somewhere or actually working on it is – yes, Johnny – amazing stuff.

“I’m worried about the future of sport,” says Boitano, and even suggests a return to the old 6.0-point system, which fascinates a balanced presentation with athletics. “Many fans don’t understand this (system) and everyone understood what 6.0 means. Returning to 6.0 would also attract so much attention and curiosity. It would bring back some of the popularity and definitely the art.

“Right now I’m not sure what they’re doing is working.”

