Blake Shelton accompanies country legend John Anderson in the video for her new duet “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone”. Will their combined fans choose the song as the best country music video of the week? That’s because of the readers of Taste of Country.

Anderson is one of the artists accompanying Shelton 2020 on his Friends and Heroes tour for the second time. Among them are Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. Their new collaboration is based on Anderson’s new album Years, which is due to be released in April.

Home Free are back in 1st place this week with their new video for “Why Not”, followed by Cade Foehner and Shelton’s duet with Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”. Scotty McCreery debuts at number 5 in his first week with his new acoustic video for “Five More Minutes” and Midland also puts their new “Cheatin ‘Songs” video in the top 10.

Which country artists will we see next week in the summary of the most popular videos in country music? It depends on the voices of Taste of Country readers like you. We let our readers think about their favorites every week and publish the results every Friday.

10

“The bones” Maren Morris



8th

“Cheatin ‘Songs” (Live) Midland

7

“Every girl in this city” Trisha Yearwood

6

“Dying from a broken heart” Maddie & Tae

5

“Five more minutes” (acoustic) Scotty McCreery



3

“Nobody but you” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

2

“Baby, let’s do this” Cade Foehner



