Will 2020 be a good year to buy a house? The experts say that

advertisement

Economists say that 2020 will be a positive – if not an outstanding – year for the housing market. And that could be good news for both tenants and home buyers.

However, this assumes that the experts’ forecasts are correct.

“If interest rates rise 100 basis points, we will go down,” said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie

advertisement

FNMA, + 1.73%

said. “If you sign the bottom line of your willingness to be a forecaster, sign up for it.”

If the past year is an indication of this, predicting the development of the real estate market by a year or more can be a breeze. At that point in 2018, mortgage rates had just peaked in years and seemed to break the 5% threshold in 2019.

“The forecasts generally start out positive and optimistic at the beginning of the year and will be moderate in the end.”

– Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones

As a result, many economists expected the taper tantrum of 2013 to be repeated. At that time, Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke pointed out that the central bank would buy fewer bonds and raise interest rates, which caused the 10-year treasury

TMUBMUSD10Y, + 0.00%

and mortgage rates both jump and house sales fall sharply.

For example, last year at this time, Fannie Mae and the Mortgage Bankers Association predicted that residential construction, including sales and new construction, would decrease year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019 to respond to higher mortgage rates, but would then decline to improve The year went on and the Americans got used to higher rates.

“Residents are the most optimistic people, but buying a house and tying up your income for 30 years takes a lot of optimism,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

“Forecasts generally start out positive and optimistic at the beginning of the year, and they will end up being moderate,” said Richardson, previously chief economist at the national real estate agency Redfin

RDFN, -2.89%,

MarketWatch said.

See also: Here rents have risen the most in the past ten years. Note: it is NOT New York or San Francisco

The forecasters were only partially right: In the first half of 2019, mortgage rates remained high by historical standards, which led to a slowdown in sales that was more pronounced than forecast by experts. However, mortgage rates fell almost all year round until they hit a three-year low in September.

Lower interest rates have given home sales a boost, but according to current estimates, they won’t yet meet economists’ forecasts for 2018. However, home construction activity is expected to exceed the values ​​forecast by experts.

The experts predict the following for the housing market in 2020:

Mortgage rates should remain below 4%, but do not expect a sharp decline

The vast majority of real estate economists expect mortgage rates to remain below 4% by 2020.

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will be on hold for the foreseeable future. While the Fed’s assessment of the state of the US economy has improved since the rate cut in October, chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank will not raise rates until inflation rises sustainably. (While the Fed does not directly control home loan rates, the mortgage market tends to price in the expected moves of the central bank.)

A further rise in interest rates is unlikely as central banks around the world lowered and did not raise rates, said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae. “It takes a while for them to find their way around the system,” he said, adding, “nobody’s talking about tightening up.”

According to Skylar Olsen, director of economic research at Zillow, persistently low mortgage rates would be good news for tenants

ZG, + 1.60%

, If mortgage payments continue to be affordable, more people can afford to buy a home, which in turn reduces competition for rental units. “Low rates will encourage more tenants to purchase home ownership, which will further increase overall home ownership rates since 2016,” wrote Olsen in her 2020 forecast.

A possible trade agreement between the United States and China poses a certain upside risk to interest rates. If the two countries closed a significant deal early next year, the markets could improve. This, in turn, could boost inflation, which could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, as was attempted earlier in 2019. If this happened, mortgage rates could go up, and depending on how much they went up, economists could change that. other projections.

Builders will continue to build …

Builders are on the verge of closing at a high in 2019. The National Association of Home Builders reported that builders’ trust has reached its highest level since 1999. The number of starts and approvals continued to increase until November, the last month for which data are available. Low mortgage rates are a key factor in increasing construction.

Another contribution: baby boomers. As this generation retires, many are trying to reduce their pensions, which leads to more construction activity in this area. At the same time, a significant part of the inventory remains tied to existing real estate, as many boomers choose to age on the spot and stay in their existing homes.

“If we had a recession, I think the accommodation would be a cushion.”

– Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae

“If we were in a recession, housing would, in my opinion, be a cushion because the shortage of supply at the entry level indicates that builders could actually continue to build,” said Duncan.

Good news for buyers: builders are increasingly tending to build fewer luxury properties and more entry-level properties.

“Homebuilders are getting smarter at how to delight millennials to reduce pain points,” wrote Ken Leon, CFRA Research Director Equity Research. “The industry is shifting to single-family houses with more open spaces.”

Continue reading: These real estate markets will feel the greatest impact of the “Silver Tsunami”.

… but the supply of houses for sale will remain seriously low

“In the past, we needed around 1.1 to 1.2 million new homes to keep up with demand,” said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Realtor.com. “We are way below that.”

Research has shown that certain parts of the country may have more inventory available as baby boomers go away or decrease in the coming years. However, this additional inventory is not necessarily where the jobs are located. In fact, many companies in cities such as San Francisco and Seattle have invested significant amounts in affordable housing initiatives to help their employees afford an apartment near their work.

“The average length of employment for people who stay in their homes has doubled or tripled depending on where you are looking,” said Richardson. “People stay in their houses longer, which leads to less inventory.”

(Realtor.com is operated by News Corp.

NWSA, + ​​0.00%

Subsidiary Move Inc., and MarketWatch is a unit of Dow Jones, which is also a subsidiary of News Corp. is.)

Sales activity and home prices will be moderate depending on where you live

Ultimately, the low housing supply will prevent 2020 from becoming a breakout year for the housing industry, Duncan said. “There will be no gangbusters because there are not enough gangbusters,” he said.

Some economists anticipate moderate growth in house sales and house prices. Low mortgage rates offset the negative effects of the inventory crisis.

Realtor.com has forecast that the total volume of home sales will decrease in 2020.

However, Realtor.com has forecast that sales will actually decrease in 2020 despite robust buyer demand. They assume that the small supply of houses for sale could actually deteriorate due to the moderate rise in property prices. With real estate prices hitting new highs in many markets, and real estate price appreciation exceeding inflation and wage growth, many people just can’t afford to buy real estate right now. As a result, some economists expect property prices in some parts of the country, particularly on the coasts, to remain unchanged or even fall.

In return, some people might choose to stop selling their homes in the hope that house prices will continue to rise, Ratiu said.

Aside from the coastline, some housing markets are likely to see explosive growth in 2020, including Boise, Idaho and Tuscon, Arizona.

Do not miss: Just as much speculation about housing can affect household income and employment

Further apartments are sold directly to real estate companies

In recent years, the rise of the so-called iBuyers has been one of the most important trends in the housing industry. These companies – including Zillow deals

Z, + 1.65%

, RedfinNow, Opendoor and Offerpad – use the technology to immediately submit offers for apartments, which you can then buy directly from sellers before turning to a profit.

The model should appeal to home sellers who want more flexibility (and at the same time generate a profit for the iBuyer themselves). “If the iBuyer makes an offer and you accept it, the company buys the house, fixes it, and continues to sell it on your schedule,” wrote Holden Lewis, Nerdwallet’s real estate expert, in his summary of the 2020 forecasts Clear buyers’ shows. You choose a deadline that matches the purchase of your next house. “

However, there is a disadvantage for consumers who choose this route: there is a good chance that the seller will move his home at a cheaper price than he would have offered on the open market.

However, a recent Redfin report found that iBuyers were buyers of 3% or more of all home sales in nine markets in the Sunbelt region. (Nationally, iBuyers are responsible for a fraction of sales.) IBuying companies continue to invest in their programs – Zillow recently announced that they have expanded to Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city and the 22nd iBuying market.

Analysts have argued that this trend could still negatively impact the quality of certain property metrics that rely on multi-listing services for data collection, as iBuyer sales completely bypass these platforms.

,

advertisement