Veronica Lorna Timmons

A Wildwood woman was detained without commitment on her parole violation from a 2019 conviction for clogging a bottle of Canadian Black Velvet whiskey on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Veronica Lorna Timmons, 57, was on probation before the Sumter County Court last year. She also lost her driver’s license for six months and had to do 80 hours of community service.

Timmons, however, went against her parole and was posted to Sumter County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.

At the time of her drunken arrest on New Year’s Eve 2018, Timmons was driving a black Ford passenger car shortly before 7 p.m. when she was stopped at the TA Travel Center at State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. It turned out that she had a 50 milliliter bottle of whiskey between her legs, although she denied drinking it.

The bottle of whiskey was open and only a small portion remained in the bottle.

“On the counsel of the accused, I saw the bottle of alcohol she was trying to hide and acted as if she didn’t know where it was, and gave it to me after I had pointed it out several times,” wrote the MP in the arrest report ,

Her eyes were red, but Timmons said it was because she had cried over an argument she had had with her daughter.

Timmons participated in the sobriety field exercises, but had to stop because of a “left knee injury,” the report said. She provided breath samples that indicated that she had blood alcohol levels of 0.163 and 0.167.

